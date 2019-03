- The Detroit Lions will reportedly sign defensive back Justin Coleman.

The #Lions are closing in on a deal with former #Seahawks CB Justin Coleman that will make him the NFL's highest-paid nickel, source said. Big addition for Matt Patricia's defense. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2019

3 cousins in the secondary... this about to be crazy!!!!!! Welcome to the team fam @JustinColeman27 https://t.co/NrpZjNHIy1 — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 11, 2019

Coleman, 25, is primary a nickel back that will bolster the Lions secondary. The 5-11, 190 pound cornerback played the last two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and had three interceptions, two touchdowns, two fumble recoveries, 19 pass deflections and 90 tackles in 32 games.

The veteran agreed to a $36 million, four-year contract with the Lions and plans to sign Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke Monday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been announced.

Before Seattle, the Tennessee alum played under Lions' Head Coach Matt Patricia in New England for 20 games and had eight pass deflections with 29 tackles.

The signing can't become official until Wednesday.

