- The Detroit Lions will reportedly sign defensive end Trey Flowers.

It will be a five-year deal in Detroit for Trey Flowers, per source. https://t.co/WAdJxKmI4H — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

Flowers, 25, has played his entire career with the New England Patriots after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 draft out of Arkansas.

The four-year veteran, played his first three seasons under Lions' Head Coach Matt Patricia and was considered by many to be the top free agent of the 2019 class.

The two-time Super Bowl champion has 164 tackles, 21 sacks, six pass deflections and five forced fumbles with two fumble recoveries over 46 career games. Last season the 6'2" 265 pound defensive lineman had 57 tackles, 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles over 15 regular season games. He also had two sacks and five tackles during their Super Bowl run.

Flowers will be replacing Ziggy Ansah as the Lions top pass rusher.

The signing can't become official until Wednesday.

