- The Detroit Lions will reportedly sign free agent tight end Jesse James.

#Lions have agreed to a deal with former #Steelers TE Jesse James, source says. Detroit remains active. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2019

James, 24, has played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Penn State alum has 120 receptions with 1,189 yards and nine touchdowns in 56 career games over four seasons. The 6'7" 261 pound Pennsylvania native has 36 career starts.

In 2018, James had 423 yards with 30 receptions and two touchdowns. He is regarded as the best free agent tight end in 2019.

The signing can't become official until Wednesday.

