Kelly Controversy"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-weekend-r-kelly-controversy">Let it Rip Weekend: R. Kelly Controversy</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/r-kelly-pays-161k-in-child-support-will-be-released-from-custody"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/09/r-kelly_1552167289030_6875977_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="R. Kelly released from jail: 'We're going to straighten all this stuff out'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/r-kelly-pays-161k-in-child-support-will-be-released-from-custody">R. Kelly released from jail: 'We're going to straighten all this stuff out'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/handgun-that-looks-like-a-cell-phone-hits-the-market"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/08/9P%20-%20GUN%20LOOKS%20LIKE%20PHONE_00.00.58.03_1552099436098.png_6874660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Handgun that looks like a cell phone hits the market"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/handgun-that-looks-like-a-cell-phone-hits-the-market">Handgun that looks like a cell phone hits the market</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/rural-metro-woman-attacked-by-jaguar-at-wildlife-world-zoo">FD: Woman crossed barrier, attacked by jaguar while taking a selfie at Wildlife World Zoo</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-weekend-r-kelly-controversy">Let it Rip Weekend: R. Kelly Controversy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/r-kelly-pays-161k-in-child-support-will-be-released-from-custody">R. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="394239360" data-article-version="1.0">REPORT: Lions to sign tight end Jesse James</h1>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 11 2019 04:36PM EDT</span></p> " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- <article> <section id="story394239360" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="394239360" data-article-version="1.0">REPORT: Lions to sign tight end Jesse James</h1> </header> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 11 2019 04:36PM EDT</span></p> addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/report-lions-to-sign-tight-end-jesse-james" addthis:title="REPORT: Lions to sign tight end Jesse James"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-394239360");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-394239360-394239311"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/GettyImages-1059405044_1552336557010_6879842_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/GettyImages-1059405044_1552336557010_6879842_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> <figcaption>PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 08: Jesse James #81 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after a 8 yard touchdown reception during the third quarter in the game against the Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <p><strong class='dateline'>ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WJBK)</strong> - The Detroit Lions will reportedly sign free agent tight end Jesse James.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lions?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lions</a> have agreed to a deal with former <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> TE Jesse James, source says. Detroit remains active.</p>— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) <a href="https://twitter.com/MikeGarafolo/status/1105201317348282368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 11, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>James, 24, has played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Penn State alum has 120 receptions with 1,189 yards and nine touchdowns in 56 career games over four seasons. The 6'7" 261 pound Pennsylvania native has 36 career starts.</p><p>In 2018, James had 423 yards with 30 receptions and two touchdowns. Nets rout Pistons 103-75 to move into No. 6 spot in East
By JEFFREY BERNSTEIN, Associated Press
Posted Mar 11 2019 10:09PM EDT
Updated Mar 11 2019 10:13PM EDT
Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 points and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Detroit Pistons 103-75 on Monday night to move into sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
Allen Crabbe finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Rodions Kurucs scored 13 points, and Joe Harris and Caris LeVert each added 12 as the Nets took control early in the game and never let up.
The Nets (36-33) won their fourth straight and leapfrogged Detroit (34-32) into the No. 6 spot in their final game before leaving for a seven-game road trip. WATCH: No. 6 Michigan St expects Ward to play in Big Ten Tournament
By LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer
Posted Mar 11 2019 01:17PM EDT
Updated Mar 11 2019 04:38PM EDT
No. 6 Michigan State expects forward Nick Ward to play in the Big Ten Tournament.
Coach Tom Izzo says he isn't sure how much the 6-foot-9 junior will be able to play nearly a month after having surgery on his left hand. REPORT: Lions to sign tight end Jesse James
Posted Mar 11 2019 04:36PM EDT
The Detroit Lions will reportedly sign free agent tight end Jesse James.
#Lions have agreed to a deal with former #Steelers TE Jesse James, source says. Detroit remains active. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2019
James, 24, has played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Penn State alum has 120 receptions with 1,189 yards and nine touchdowns in 56 career games over four seasons. Most Recent
Police: Officers shoot armed man twice outside Roseville Home Depot
Family wants justice for 17-year-old in fatal Gratiot hit and run
Enrollment drop means possible school closures in Grosse Pointe
Children's Center helps kids overcome mental illness through art
Demolished wooden cabin from 1800's causes tension between Detroit land bank, historians class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/13A01836573244FDA0316B7C5215808C_1552352681703_6880699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Family wants justice for 17-year-old in fatal Gratiot hit and run</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/enrollment-drop-means-possible-school-closures-in-grosse-pointe" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Declining_enrollment_means_possible_clos_0_6880132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Enrollment drop means possible school closures in Grosse Pointe</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/children-s-center-helps-kids-overcome-mental-illness-through-art" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Art_Therapy_helps_children_out_of_their__0_6880178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Children's Center helps kids overcome mental illness through art</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/demolished-wooden-cabin-from-1800-s-causes-tension-between-detroit-land-bank-historians" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Log_cabin_demolished_causes_dispute_with_0_6880068_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Demolished wooden cabin from 1800's causes tension between Detroit land bank, historians</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> 