SOURCE: Detroit Lions reach deal with DT Mike Daniels 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/GettyImages-490464748_1564178577476_7552261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/GettyImages-490464748_1564178577476_7552261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: Mike Daniels #76 of the Green Bay Packers sacks quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at Lambeau Field. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: Mike Daniels #76 of the Green Bay Packers sacks quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at Lambeau Field. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420508464-420492844" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/GettyImages-490464748_1564178577476_7552261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/GettyImages-490464748_1564178577476_7552261_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/GettyImages-490464748_1564178577476_7552261_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/GettyImages-490464748_1564178577476_7552261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/GettyImages-490464748_1564178577476_7552261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: Mike Daniels #76 of the Green Bay Packers sacks quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at Lambeau Field. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: Mike Daniels #76 of the Green Bay Packers sacks quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at Lambeau Field. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 07:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 09:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420508464" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP/FOX 2 DETROIT)</strong> - A person with knowledge of the agreement told the Associated Press the Detroit Lions have reached a one-year deal with defensive lineman Mike Daniels.</p><p>Green Bay released Daniels after seven seasons on Wednesday, parting with one of its best players in a move that saves $8.31 million against the salary cap.</p><p>Daniels was due to make $8.5 million this season - $7.6 million in base salary, a $500,000 roster bonus and a $400,000 workout bonus - in the final year of a four-year, $41 million contract extension.</p><p>Daniels, a fourth-round pick of the Packers in 2012, made the Pro Bowl as an alternate after the 2017 season. He missed two games that year because of a hip injury, and he finished 2018 on injured reserve after a foot injury halted his season after 10 games.</p><p>The Lions have overhauled their defensive line after going 6-10 last season. Detroit added edge rusher Trey Flowers earlier in the offseason, and the Lions also return defensive tackle Damon Harrison, whom they acquired in a trade in the middle of last season.</p><p>Before being injured, Daniels had 18 tackles including two sacks last season.</p><p>Daniels started all 16 games for the Packers for three straight seasons from 2014-16, then made 14 starts in 2017. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66080" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/watch-detroit-lions-release-rb-theo-riddick-after-6-seasons-sign-dt-mike-daniels" title="WATCH: Detroit Lions release RB Theo Riddick after 6 seasons, sign DT Mike Daniels" data-articleId="420592961" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/Patricia__We_re_always_going_to_do_what__0_7553521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/Patricia__We_re_always_going_to_do_what__0_7553521_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/Patricia__We_re_always_going_to_do_what__0_7553521_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/Patricia__We_re_always_going_to_do_what__0_7553521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/Patricia__We_re_always_going_to_do_what__0_7553521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lions' Head Coach Matt Patricia spoke Saturday morning about the team releasing Theo Riddick and signing Mike Daniels." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WATCH: Detroit Lions release RB Theo Riddick after 6 seasons, sign DT Mike Daniels</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">NOAH TRISTER, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 09:21AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 09:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Detroit Lions have released running back Theo Riddick after six seasons with the team.</p><p>Coach Matt Patricia announced the move Saturday while confirming the signing of defensive lineman Mike Daniels. Riddick was second on the Lions last season with 61 receptions. He also rushed for 171 yards on 40 carries.</p><p>Riddick has been a valuable pass catcher. He has 285 receptions in his career, including a career-high 80 in 2015. But rookie Kerryon Johnson boosted the Lions' running game last year, and Detroit also added C.J. Anderson to the backfield this offseason.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/murphy-smith-rally-mariners-to-3-2-win-over-tigers" title="Murphy, Smith rally Mariners to 3-2 win over Tigers" data-articleId="420570082" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-1157885460_1564225275333_7553366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-1157885460_1564225275333_7553366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-1157885460_1564225275333_7553366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-1157885460_1564225275333_7553366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-1157885460_1564225275333_7553366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SEATTLE, WA - JULY 26: Mallex Smith #0 of the Seattle Mariners, second from left, is hugged by Dee Gordon #9 as teammates surround him to celebrate his walk-off hit against the Tigers at T-Mobile Park. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Murphy, Smith rally Mariners to 3-2 win over Tigers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">CHRIS TALBOTT, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 01:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 07:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mallex Smith still has things to learn about being an everyday center fielder in the major leagues. But a sure sign that the lessons are starting to sink in came Friday night.</p><p>The 26-year-old speedster hit a sharp single up the middle with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Kyle Seager and give the Seattle Mariners a 3-2 win over the reeling Detroit Tigers.</p><p>It was the first walk-off hit of Smith's career, and more evidence that he's maturing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/former-employee-brings-suit-against-tigers-bosio" title="Former employee brings suit against Tigers, Bosio" data-articleId="420499602" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/28/Chris%20Bosio%20Tigers_1530160904206.JPG_5718744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/28/Chris%20Bosio%20Tigers_1530160904206.JPG_5718744_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/28/Chris%20Bosio%20Tigers_1530160904206.JPG_5718744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/28/Chris%20Bosio%20Tigers_1530160904206.JPG_5718744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/28/Chris%20Bosio%20Tigers_1530160904206.JPG_5718744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&nbsp;(Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former employee brings suit against Tigers, Bosio</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">NOAH TRISTER, AP Baseball Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 06:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 06:59AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former clubhouse attendant has brought a discrimination lawsuit against the Detroit Tigers and former pitching coach Chris Bosio.</p><p>In a complaint filed this week in Wayne County Circuit Court, Derrell Coleman II, who is black, accuses Tigers management of tolerating "a culture of racism" and says Bosio called him a "monkey" in June of 2018. Bosio was fired around that time.</p><p>The suit says the 22-year-old Coleman has experienced mental anguish and emotional distress.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/twins-found-dead-in-hot-car-in-bronx-after-father-forgot-them"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Infants_found_dead_in_car_0_7552472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Infants_found_dead_in_car_0_20190726235212-402970"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Twins found dead in hot car in Bronx after father forgot them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/loon-couple-takes-mallard-duckling-under-its-wing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/26/loons%20adopted_%20Linda%20Grenzer2_1564192275842.jpg_7553112_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo Courtesy: Linda Grenzer" title="loons adopted_ Linda Grenzer2_1564192275842.jpg-409162.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Loon couple takes mallard duckling under their wing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/irving-pd-newborn-baby-found-dead-inside-applebees-bathroom-trashcan"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/V_APPLEBEE_S%20DEAD%20INFANT%2010P_00.00.02.01_1564192877470.png_7553043_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V_APPLEBEE_S DEAD INFANT 10P_00.00.02.01_1564192877470.png-409650.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Newborn baby found dead inside Applebee's bathroom trashcan in Irving</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/some-samples-of-pre-washed-greens-tainted-with-potentially-deadly-bacteria-consumer-reports-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/whole%20foods%20produce_1564189832984.jpg_7552838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A customer shops for produce at a Whole Foods Market. 