SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski & Jamie Samuelsen

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Jamie Samuelsen on the roundtable as they talked Michigan's big win over Indiana to go to 15-0. Wojo talks how Charles Matthews took over Sunday and Dan says he is the poster child on why you come back to school. Jamie says it shows Michigan's versatility with different guys stepping up and he says it's setting up for a big season. Wojo says they get better as the season goes on and are 29-1 in their last 30 games.

The crew moved on to Michigan State's great road win in Columbus. They talked how the Spartans feel like they have been underrated this season and Cassius Winston is growing in front of everyone.

The roundtable debated the NFL playoffs and how former Lions are having big postseasons. The guys talked how defense was huge this weekend and not turning the ball over.

Bob Quinn's press conference was next on the rundown as the guys reacted to it. Wojo says he doesn't think Matthew Stafford is going anywhere this year, but maybe next year. Jamie says there is an arrogance with Quinn & Matt Patricia. They broke down the important parts of the media availability and what might happen if they have another bad season.

Red Wings losing 3-2 to the Caps on Sunday was brought up. Wojo says these tough losses will help them in the future. Jamie says these losses actually make Jeff Blashill look good how the effort hasn't changed throughout the season even with the youth and injuries. Dan says Dylan Larkin is really taking the step forward.

The struggles of the Pistons were also broken down. Wojo says Reggie Jackson is confused on his role. Jamie says Ish Smith is a very important player.

