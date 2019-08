- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Jamie Samuelsen on the roundtable as they talked about the Lions preseason game number three and the fact Frank Ragnow and Jarrad Davis don't have season-ending injuries. Jamie says Ragnow's injury shows how little depth they have on the offensive line. The roundtable debated the future of preseason and how it might change going forward. The crew also gave their thoughts on what jumped out Friday night in their loss to the Bills.

Andrew Luck retiring and how it changes the NFL this season was also brought up. They gave their opinions on why he decided to hang it up.

Next on the rundown was the Tigers and how they lost another series. Jamie brought up how bad the jersey's were this weekend in baseball. Matthew Boyd's latest struggles were also talked about.

College football was next up and Urban Meyer's, Reggie Bush's and Matt Leinart's comments on Michigan during the FOX College Football Kickoff Show. Jamie says mostly everything they said was true, but doesn't believe Jim Harbaugh is the issue. Wojo says Harbaugh isn't the issue, but it's his responsibility.

The guys also broke down Michigan State and what the Spartans need to do to thrive this season.

