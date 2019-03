- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Jamie Samuelsen on the roundtable as they talked Pistons winning five in a row and 12-2 in their last 14. Wojo said he didn't expect them to shoot this well, even with the strength of schedule improving. The crew debated if they sold or bought at the trade deadline and what that did for them to be in this position now. Both guys give credit to Dwane Casey and Blake Griffin for the resurgence. Jamie says Ish Smith is a huge piece to the puzzle and even Andre Drummond is playing much better.

The roundtable moved on to Michigan State beating Michigan. Wojo says he is really impressed with the Spartans. Jamie says all the foul trouble hurt and very impressed by Tom Izzo.

Lions free agency was next up and the guys gave their opinions on what moves they might make.

Basketball analyst Tim McCormick joined the roundtable to break down Michigan State's win over Michigan. He talks about how impressed he is with Tom Izzo and how they are getting better and better. Tim says rebounding was key to the Spartans win.

Tim and Dan break down the NCAA Tournament and Tim gives his predictions on what Michigan and Michigan State will do.

Make sure to watch SportsWorks at 11pm every Sunday.