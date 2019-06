- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Will Burchfield on the roundtable as they talked about the Tigers going 4-5 on their road trip after going 0-9 at home before that. The crew discussed JaCoby Jones and if he is part of their future. The panel also talked about the trade deadline approaching and what moves they should make.

The NBA Finals were next on the rundown and the lack of a foul by the Raptors down the stretch. The boys talked how this was a game the Raptors needed to steal with so many injuries to the Warriors. They also brought up how crazy NBA free agency will be this summer.

The panel moved on to Juwan Howard being introduced as Michigan's new Men's Basketball Head Coach. Wojo says his connections and emotions are working for him as he moves forward doing something he's never done before. Wojo also says he's going to be fine as a recruiter. Burchie says the players are very excited to play for him. The guys contemplated on if Howard should go after the big names and get the one-and-dones.

Lions were last on the rundown as they break down mandatory mini-camp and what to expect this week. They also debated on if Snacks Harrison or Darius Slay will be there. The Calvin Johnson situation was also brought up and what it will take to get him back in the fold.

