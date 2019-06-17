< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski & Will Burchfield SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski & Will Burchfield Will Burchfield"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413029484.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413029484");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_413029484_413031422_109222"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413029484_413031422_109222";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413031422","video":"575153","title":"SportsWorks%3A%20Miller%2C%20Wojnowski%20%26%20Burchfield","caption":"FOX%202%27s%20Sports%20Director%C2%A0Dan%20Miller%20was%20joined%20by%20Bob%20Wojnowski%20%26%20Will%20Burchfield%20on%20the%20roundtable%20as%20they%20talked%20Tigers%2C%20NBA%2C%20Pistons%2C%20U.S.Open%2C%20Killer%27s%20Fifth%20Avenue%20Bash%2C%20World%20Cup%20and%20more.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F17%2FSportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7404237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F17%2FSportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfield_575153_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655358963%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DKqQIe__m-Nzhw0HFOpIeoZM7A4k","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fsports%2Fsportsworks-dan-miller-bob-wojnowski-will-burchfield-1"}},"createDate":"Jun 17 2019 01:56AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413029484_413031422_109222",video:"575153",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7404237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%25202%2527s%2520Sports%2520Director%25C2%25A0Dan%2520Miller%2520was%2520joined%2520by%2520Bob%2520Wojnowski%2520%2526%2520Will%2520Burchfield%2520on%2520the%2520roundtable%2520as%2520they%2520talked%2520Tigers%252C%2520NBA%252C%2520Pistons%252C%2520U.S.Open%252C%2520Killer%2527s%2520Fifth%2520Avenue%2520Bash%252C%2520World%2520Cup%2520and%2520more.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/17/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfield_575153_1800.mp4?Expires=1655358963&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=KqQIe__m-Nzhw0HFOpIeoZM7A4k",eventLabel:"SportsWorks%3A%20Miller%2C%20Wojnowski%20%26%20Burchfield-413031422",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fsports%2Fsportsworks-dan-miller-bob-wojnowski-will-burchfield-1"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jun 17 2019 01:42AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 17 2019 01:56AM EDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 01:56AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7404237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7404237_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7404237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7404237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7404237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413029484-413031407" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7404237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7404237_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7404237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7404237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7404237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413029484" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WJBK)</strong> - FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Will Burchfield on the roundtable as they talked Tigers continue to struggle and how it's getting worse. The guys debated how young guys aren't taking advantage of the injuries. They also discussed the Nicholas Castellanos saga and what the future will hold for him.</p> <p>Next on the rundown is the NBA offseason and what trades or moves might occur with the draft happening Thursday. The crew also talked about what the plan is with the Pistons and what they might do in the draft.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/the-latest-woods-starts-slow-again-happy-birthday-to-phil">Gary Woodland winning the U.S. Open</a> was next up and the lack of nerves by Woodland. The boys also talked about what a great story it was.</p> <p>Matt Riley joined the program to talk about the Killer's Fifth Avenue Bash on June 27th from 4:30pm to 2am to <a href="https://killercares.org/">raise money for the Tom Kawalski charities.</a></p> <p>The <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/lloyd-scores-2-and-the-us-downs-chile-3-0-at-the-world-cup">USA National Team dominating the World Cup</a> so far was also debated.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/michigan-beats-texas-tech-5-3-in-its-1st-cws-game-since-1984">Michigan's strong run in the College World Series</a> was also talked about and how they match up against Florida State.</p> <p>Woody Woodriffe visited <a href="https://www.rcabjj.com/">The Ronaldo Candido Academy</a> and how Jiu Jitsu is helping shape life lessons and build better people.</p> <p>The show finished on a play you wouldn't believe.</p> <p>Make sure to watch SportsWorks at 11pm every Sunday.</p> </div> </section> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66080" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/the-latest-woods-starts-slow-again-happy-birthday-to-phil" title="WATCH: Woodland captures US Open title for first major" data-articleId="412978120" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1156361384_1560736301715_7403791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1156361384_1560736301715_7403791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1156361384_1560736301715_7403791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1156361384_1560736301715_7403791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1156361384_1560736301715_7403791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 16: Gary Woodland of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 16, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WATCH: Woodland captures US Open title for first major</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 04:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 10:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gary Woodland denied Brooks Koepka's bold bid at history with two clutch shots and made U.S. Open memories of his own, starting with that silver trophy in his hands at Pebble Beach.</p><p>Woodland finished in style Sunday. He holed a 30-foot birdie putt for a 2-under 69, giving him the lowest 72-hole score in six U.S. Opens at Pebble Beach and a three-shot victory over Koepka, who was going for a third straight U.S. Open.</p><p>Koepka had to settle for a footnote in history as the first player with all four rounds in the 60s at the U.S Open without winning. But he made Woodland earn every bit of his first major championship.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/bauer-pitches-1st-shutout-as-a-pro-indians-beat-tigers-8-0" title="WATCH: Gardenhire, Hicks & Turnbull after 8-0 loss to Indians" data-articleId="412977681" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/Gardenhire__Hicks___Turnbull_after_8_0_l_0_7403894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/Gardenhire__Hicks___Turnbull_after_8_0_l_0_7403894_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/Gardenhire__Hicks___Turnbull_after_8_0_l_0_7403894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/Gardenhire__Hicks___Turnbull_after_8_0_l_0_7403894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/Gardenhire__Hicks___Turnbull_after_8_0_l_0_7403894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tigers' Manager Ron Gardenhire and players John Hicks & Spencer Turnbull spoke following their 8-0 loss to the Indians on Sunday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WATCH: Gardenhire, Hicks & Turnbull after 8-0 loss to Indians</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAVE HOGG, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 04:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 06:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Trevor Bauer has accomplished a lot of things in his career, but there was one box he wasn't able to check off until Sunday in Detroit.</p><p>Bauer pitched his first shutout as a pro, ending the longest winless streak of his career as the Cleveland Indians beat the Tigers 8-0 Sunday for a three-game sweep.</p><p>Bauer (5-6) gave up four hits, struck out eight and walked none. This was his 224th start since being drafted out of UCLA, including 166 in the majors.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/lloyd-scores-2-and-the-us-downs-chile-3-0-at-the-world-cup" title="WATCH: Lloyd scores 2 and the US downs Chile 3-0 at the World Cup" data-articleId="412968752" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/Lloyd__Ertz_and_Ellis_after_USA_s_3_0_wi_0_7403913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/Lloyd__Ertz_and_Ellis_after_USA_s_3_0_wi_0_7403913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/Lloyd__Ertz_and_Ellis_after_USA_s_3_0_wi_0_7403913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/Lloyd__Ertz_and_Ellis_after_USA_s_3_0_wi_0_7403913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/Lloyd__Ertz_and_Ellis_after_USA_s_3_0_wi_0_7403913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USA stars Carli Lloyd &amp; Julie Ertz, plus USA Head Coach Jill Ellis spoke following their 3-0 win over Chile in World Cup." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WATCH: Lloyd scores 2 and the US downs Chile 3-0 at the World Cup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 02:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 04:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Carli Lloyd scored a pair of goals for the United States in a somewhat subdued 3-0 victory over Chile that advanced the defending Women's World Cup champions to the round of 16.</p><p>The Americans were criticized after their record-breaking 13-0 rout of Thailand when players celebrated goals even after the victory was well in hand. They were noticeably more muted in this one, and all three goals were in the first half.</p><p>Sweden also advanced out of Group F with a victory 5-1 victory over Thailand earlier Sunday in Nice. Japan, playing in Group D with England, also went through to the knockout stage because both the United States and Sweden won.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> 