- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Will Burchfield on the roundtable as they talked Tigers continue to struggle and how it's getting worse. The guys debated how young guys aren't taking advantage of the injuries. They also discussed the Nicholas Castellanos saga and what the future will hold for him.

Next on the rundown is the NBA offseason and what trades or moves might occur with the draft happening Thursday. The crew also talked about what the plan is with the Pistons and what they might do in the draft.

Gary Woodland winning the U.S. Open was next up and the lack of nerves by Woodland. The boys also talked about what a great story it was.

Matt Riley joined the program to talk about the Killer's Fifth Avenue Bash on June 27th from 4:30pm to 2am to raise money for the Tom Kawalski charities.

The USA National Team dominating the World Cup so far was also debated.

Michigan's strong run in the College World Series was also talked about and how they match up against Florida State.

Woody Woodriffe visited The Ronaldo Candido Academy and how Jiu Jitsu is helping shape life lessons and build better people.

The show finished on a play you wouldn't believe.

