- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Will Burchfield on the roundtable as they talked about the Tigers losing two of three to the Royals and needing a win Sunday. The crew talked about who has been showing some bright spots and what moves they might make as the trade deadline approaches.

Pistons losing out on Russell Westbrook was next on the rundown and the guys debated on if they should go after Chris Paul. They also gave their thoughts on if the Pistons are building to win now or the future and broke down the new look NBA.

The roundtable moved on to Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State and gave opinions on each team with the season approaching. They also said who has the most pressure.

Wimbledon ended the show as Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in a fascinating match and the boys gave their reflection on the tournament.

Make sure to watch SportsWorks at 11pm every Sunday.