SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski & Will Burchfield Posted Jul 14 2019 09:06PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 15 2019 12:09AM EDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 08:54AM EDT SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WJBK)</strong> - FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Will Burchfield on the roundtable as they talked about the Tigers losing two of three to the Royals and <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/tigers-plate-7-in-3rd-beat-royals-12-8-after-bailey-trade">needing a win Sunday</a>. The crew talked about who has been showing some bright spots and what moves they might make as the trade deadline approaches.</p><p>Pistons losing out on Russell Westbrook was next on the rundown and the guys debated on if they should go after Chris Paul. They also gave their thoughts on if the Pistons are building to win now or the future and broke down the new look NBA.</p><p>The roundtable moved on to Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State and gave opinions on each team with the season approaching. 