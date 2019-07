- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Will Burchfield on the roundtable as they talked about the Lions' signing Mike Daniels and what he brings to the defensive line. The crew debated on how good this defense could be. Wojo says Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia are doing what they said they would do.

Tigers were next on the docket and if the misery level has peaked to the point where you're just numb now. The guys said the Tigers could possibly compete for the record of most losses in a season. They also discussed options for Miguel Cabrera and if they should cut him loose. With the trade deadline approaching Wednesday, the panel gave their thoughts on what the Tigers might do.

They then went in depth into the MLB trade deadline and others moves that could be made throughout baseball.

