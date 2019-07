- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Jamie Samuelsen & Pat Caputo on the roundtable to talk about the Tigers averaging one win a week the last few weeks and how they weren't prepared going into this season. The crew discussed how the young players haven't taken the next step and how the older players have struggled for the most part this season. They went on to give their thoughts on who might be moved at the trade deadline and what value they might get back.

Lions' training camp was next on the rundown and what questions they have going into the season. Pat says the Lions "will have to hold their water" and not overreact with the players who don't show up for a new contract. Jamie talks about offensive line questions and how the is "cautiously optimistic" about the offense.

Michigan and Michigan State football were brought up and if this is the year for the Wolverines. The guys also talked about Michigan State's offense and Brian Lewerke. Dan asked if this is the kind of year when Michigan State can really scare you.

