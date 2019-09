- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by John Niyo & Will Burchfield on the roundtable as they talked Lions and the final cuts getting to their initial 53-man roster. The crew said there weren't any big surprises with the cuts and how they still need to find a backup quarterback. John brought up the only surprise would be keeping three quarterbacks and also wonders about the depth on the offensive line. Will says we haven't see how this defense will really work together since they didn't play together in preseason. The guys also previewed next Sunday's game against the Cardinals on FOX 2.

Michigan State was next on the rundown and John points out their defense looks great. Will says he liked how Michigan State went vertical more and Dan says he thought Brian Lewerke looked confident. John talked how the offense still worries him and Will wonders where the playmakers are. Michigan was then debated and their new-look offense. Will says he is confused by their quarterback situation. John brings up how they have found a running back. They then both said what their big questions are for the Wolverines going forward.

The roundtable was brought back to discuss the Tigers and the issues with Spencer Turnbull. Both guys talked how he is erratic now and pushing the pitch count too high.

Justin Verlander and his no-hitter Sunday was also debated and how every time he went to the mound there was always that chance.

