- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Pat Caputo & John Niyo on the roundtable to talk about the Tigers continued struggles, but added some positives with JaCoby Jones finally getting it going. John says how frustrating it must be for fans right now and how the rebuilds for other teams are further ahead. The crew discussed Al Avila's comments on Thursday and gave their thoughts.

The roundtable moved on to the Bruins forcing a game seven in the Stanley Cup. Pat says Boston is a better team and deserves to win the Stanley Cup. John and Pat both talked about what these playoffs show Steve Yzerman what they need to compete.

Next on the rundown was the NBA Finals and the Raptors being up 3-1 in the series. John says the only chance the Warriors have is if Kevin Durant plays. Pat says the whole series turned when Klay Thompson got hurt. The crew discussed how free agency might work out this offseason if the Raptors do win it all.

The panel moved on to Charles Matthews tearing his ACL and where he goes from here.

Darius Slay and Damon Harrison not participating in the Lions offseason activities were debated and what it means to the team. The guys say it only matters if they do this in August. They also spoke about what they are looking at come training camp.

