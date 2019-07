- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Pat Caputo & John Niyo on the roundtable to talk about the Tigers first half and what you can take from it. They also discussed Miguel Cabrera & Nicholas Castellanos and their future in Detroit. The crew ended the segment talking about General Manager Al Avila's extension.

Next up was USA winning back-to-back World Cup's and how "it was a great American story." The guys also discussed the politics and how it played a part in it.

Pistons' free agency and the new landscape of the NBA closed out the show. The panel examined what would happen if the Pistons traded for Russell Westbrook and if it would make any sense.

