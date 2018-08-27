SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Sean Baligian & John Niyo

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Sean Baligian & John Niyo on the roundtable as they talked about Alan Trammell having his jersey retired on Sunday and how it was an important day for many fans. The panel brought up what Trammell means to this city and how this whole summer is a tip to the 1984 team.

The Lions were next on the docket and how their first team defense struggled against the Bucs offense. Sean says you have to keep it in perspective, but there is a lot of work to be done. John says there are still a lot of questions about the team following the third preseason game. Sean also brought up how Matt Patricia is really good at making moves on the fly and the Patriots defense looked awful to start the season last year. Everyone believes Kerryon Johnson will be really good.

The crew previews Michigan & Michigan State as they get ready to go this week. The guys talked about Shea Patterson and how Michigan hopes he is the guy that can finish the job. John says he can make the plays that nobody else at quarterback could make last season. Sean says its mind boggling the offensive line has struggled in recent years. They moved on to Michigan State and how the Spartans have gained respect during the offseason. John says you can't doubt Mark Dantonio. Sean talks about how they are a "darn good" team and have a lot of depth.

They also gave their thoughts on the Urban Meyer situation at Ohio State.

