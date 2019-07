- FOX 2's Jennifer Hammond was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Will Burchfield on the roundtable as they talked NBA Free Agency and the Pistons agreeing to a deal with free agent guard Derrick Rose. Wojo says it's low risk and not a lot of money. Burchie calls Derrick Rose "dynamic" when healthy and it could pave the way to a Reggie Jackson trade. The crew then broke down the NBA free agency as of now and who did well and who didn't do so well.

NHL free agency was next on the rundown and what moves the Red Wings might make. Burchie gave his thoughts on what names to look out for to come to Detroit. Wojo says it will be a veteran guy they can get at a cheap price and the big splash was at the draft.

Tigers also were debated and the positivity of Jordan Zimmermann pitching well, even though they lost to the Nationals Sunday. They both said this is the time of year when Al Avila will have to cash in.

The inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic was discussed and what a great story it was to see alternate Nate Lashley win with all the adversity he has faced in his life.

Pistons' analyst Gregory Kelser joined the program as he talked about the Pistons and free agency. He also talked about his basketball camps

