SportsWorks: Jennifer Hammond, Bob Wojnowski, Will Burchfield & Gregory Kelser Posted Jun 30 2019 09:39PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 01 2019 12:11AM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 08:19AM EDT SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WJBK) - FOX 2's Jennifer Hammond was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Will Burchfield on the roundtable as they talked NBA Free Agency and the Pistons agreeing to a deal with free agent guard Derrick Rose. Wojo says it's low risk and not a lot of money. Burchie calls Derrick Rose "dynamic" when healthy and it could pave the way to a Reggie Jackson trade. The crew then broke down the NBA free agency as of now and who did well and who didn't do so well. NHL free agency was next on the rundown and what moves the Red Wings might make. Burchie gave his thoughts on what names to look out for to come to Detroit. Wojo says it will be a veteran guy they can get at a cheap price and the big splash was at the draft.

Tigers also were debated and the positivity of Jordan Zimmermann pitching well, even though they lost to the Nationals Sunday. They both said this is the time of year when Al Avila will have to cash in.

The inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic was discussed and what a great story it was to see alternate Nate Lashley win with all the adversity he has faced in his life. More Sports Stories

WATCH: Lashley leads wire-to-wire in Detroit for 1st PGA Tour win

By LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer
Posted Jun 30 2019 06:21PM EDT
Updated Jun 30 2019 09:04PM EDT

Nate Lashley walked toward the 18th green at Detroit Golf Club on the verge of winning his first PGA Tour title, thinking about the plane crash that killed his parents and girlfriend.

"It was surreal," Lashley said Sunday after completing an unlikely wire-to-wire victory in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Lashley__Fowler___Stuard_after_final_rou_0_7458780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Lashley__Fowler___Stuard_after_final_rou_0_7458780_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Lashley__Fowler___Stuard_after_final_rou_0_7458780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Lashley__Fowler___Stuard_after_final_rou_0_7458780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Lashley__Fowler___Stuard_after_final_rou_0_7458780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Professional golfers Nate Lashley, Rickie Fowler and Michigan's own Brian Stuard spoke following the final round of the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WATCH: Lashley leads wire-to-wire in Detroit for 1st PGA Tour win</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 06:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 09:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nate Lashley walked toward the 18th green at Detroit Golf Club on the verge of winning his first PGA Tour title, thinking about the plane crash that killed his parents and girlfriend.</p><p>"It was surreal," Lashley said Sunday after completing an unlikely wire-to-wire victory in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. "I didn't know what to think. There was a lot going through my mind."</p><p>Lashley closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 25-under 263 and win by six shots, the margin he took into the day.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/report-detroit-pistons-agree-to-terms-with-guard-derrick-rose" title="REPORT: Detroit Pistons agree to terms with guard Derrick Rose" data-articleId="415592655" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/29/GettyImages-1061247878_1561846889659_7457411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/29/GettyImages-1061247878_1561846889659_7457411_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/29/GettyImages-1061247878_1561846889659_7457411_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/29/GettyImages-1061247878_1561846889659_7457411_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/29/GettyImages-1061247878_1561846889659_7457411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Derrick Rose #25 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts to his three pointer during a 114-110 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 7, 2018. He missed games last season with elbow and ankle issues. He missed games last season with elbow and ankle issues. The three-time All-Star missed the entire 2012-13 season with a torn ACL and hasn't played in more than 66 games since 2010-11.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/watch-scherzer-strikes-out-14-as-nationals-top-tigers-2-1" title="WATCH: Scherzer strikes out 14 as Nationals top Tigers, 2-1" data-articleId="415573896" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Scherzer__It_was_fun_pitching_here_again_0_7458553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Scherzer__It_was_fun_pitching_here_again_0_7458553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Scherzer__It_was_fun_pitching_here_again_0_7458553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Scherzer__It_was_fun_pitching_here_again_0_7458553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Scherzer__It_was_fun_pitching_here_again_0_7458553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Tigers pitcher Max Scherzer spoke following his 14 strike outs against the Tigers Sunday during his first return after leaving." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WATCH: Scherzer strikes out 14 as Nationals top Tigers, 2-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MATT SCHOCH, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 04:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 06:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With 100 pitches thrown and warming up for his final inning of work, Max Scherzer noticed Miguel Cabrera coming into the on-deck circle on Sunday.</p><p>He knew Cabrera would be pinch-hitting next and was excited for an eight-inning showdown between future Hall of Famers.</p><p>"I knew this was going to be on, so you get excited in that moment," Scherzer said. University of Miami pediatrician Judith L. Schaechter, M.D. (L) gives an HPV vaccination to a 13-year-old girl in her office at the Miller School of Medicine on September 21, 2011 in Miami, Florida. Most Recent

Impaired driving crackdown over 4th of July holiday

"We on the Lodge with it": Cars doing doughnuts on major freeway has attention of Detroit police

Vigil held to remember mother and son killed in Inkster police crash

Man attempts to lure 12-year-old girl away from home in Ypsilanti Township

Police search for 13-year-old who left home without permission data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/01/wjbk-freeway%20cars%20travel-07119_1561982317325.jpg_7459817_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/01/wjbk-freeway%20cars%20travel-07119_1561982317325.jpg_7459817_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/01/wjbk-freeway%20cars%20travel-07119_1561982317325.jpg_7459817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/01/wjbk-freeway%20cars%20travel-07119_1561982317325.jpg_7459817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Impaired driving crackdown over 4th of July holiday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-we-on-the-lodge-with-it-cars-doing-doughnuts-on-major-freeway-has-attention-of-detroit-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Viral__doughnuts_on_the_lodge__video_has_0_7459547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Viral__doughnuts_on_the_lodge__video_has_0_7459547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Viral__doughnuts_on_the_lodge__video_has_0_7459547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Viral__doughnuts_on_the_lodge__video_has_0_7459547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Viral__doughnuts_on_the_lodge__video_has_0_7459547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>"We on the Lodge with it": Cars doing doughnuts on major freeway has attention of Detroit police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/vigil-held-to-remember-mother-and-son-killed-in-crash-in-inkster" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Vigil_1561950526184_7459359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Vigil_1561950526184_7459359_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Vigil_1561950526184_7459359_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Vigil_1561950526184_7459359_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Vigil_1561950526184_7459359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vigil held to remember mother and son killed in Inkster police crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-attempts-to-lure-12-year-old-girl-away-from-home-in-ypsilanti-township" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Ypsi%20man%20lures%2012-year-old_1561934318565.png_7458916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Ypsi%20man%20lures%2012-year-old_1561934318565.png_7458916_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Ypsi%20man%20lures%2012-year-old_1561934318565.png_7458916_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Ypsi%20man%20lures%2012-year-old_1561934318565.png_7458916_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/Ypsi%20man%20lures%2012-year-old_1561934318565.png_7458916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man attempts to lure 12-year-old girl away from home in Ypsilanti Township</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-search-for-13-year-old-who-left-home-without-permission" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/MISSING%20JUVENILE%20DAQUAN%20SPRAGGINGS%20COLE_1561919185026.png_7458348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/MISSING%20JUVENILE%20DAQUAN%20SPRAGGINGS%20COLE_1561919185026.png_7458348_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/MISSING%20JUVENILE%20DAQUAN%20SPRAGGINGS%20COLE_1561919185026.png_7458348_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/MISSING%20JUVENILE%20DAQUAN%20SPRAGGINGS%20COLE_1561919185026.png_7458348_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/30/MISSING%20JUVENILE%20DAQUAN%20SPRAGGINGS%20COLE_1561919185026.png_7458348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police search for 13-year-old who left home without permission</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 