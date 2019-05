- FOX 2's Woody Woodriffe was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Jamie Samuelsen on the roundtable as they talked Tigers and losing eleven of their last twelve. Jamie and Wojo debate how much of their issues are on Rod Gardenhire. Jamie calls this a "painful stretch" that they are going through. Wojo talks about how much patience should fans have. The panel also discussed the lack of power by Miguel Cabrera and the Tigers offense.

The crew moved on to the hiring of Juwan Howard as the new Michigan men's basketball head coach and Tim McCormick's comments. Jamie says Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel was put in a very tough situation. Wojo says he was surprised how many people in the NBA have said great things about Howard. The guys also talked about the Fab Five being brought back together.

The boys ended the show breaking down the NBA Finals and the NHL Stanley Cup Finals.

