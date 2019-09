- FOX 2's Woody Woodriffe was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Jamie Samuelsen on the roundtable as they talked about the tie to the Arizona Cardinals. Wojo says they coached scared and a lot of good wasted effort. Jamie says one of his greatest frustrations is that you can't talk about them like they're a regular NFL team. Woody says they can't overcome mistakes as they went in more in depth about the tie.

The crew moved on to Michigan squeaking by Army on Saturday with an overtime victory. Both guys said there is concern about the offense, but both admitted that Army isn't a bad team. Jamie says there was no mystery to the offense. Wojo says they have clean up the turnovers and that Michigan was coaching scared. Wojo also called it a "disastrous win" and everyone agreed they need to play better against the top teams in the Big Ten.

Michigan State and their win over Western Michigan was brought up and how the offense was much better. Wojo says maybe they found a running back and Jamie says a lot of progress from week one to week two.

Tigers as they head to the end of their season was discussed and how they have already lost 100 games. Wojo says they will avoid 119 losses and Jamie says we knew this would be difficult.

Lions Game Night came on as the guys dissected the week ahead for the Lions following their tie to the Cardinals and previewed the game coming up against the Chargers.

Make sure to watch SportsWorks at 11pm every Sunday.