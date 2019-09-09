< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. SportsWorks: Woody Woodriffe, Bob Wojnowski & Jamie Samuelsen  09 2019 08:56AM SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WJBK) (WJBK)</strong> - FOX 2's Woody Woodriffe was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Jamie Samuelsen on the roundtable as they talked about <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/detroit-lions-blow-17-point-lead-tie-arizona-cardinals-27-27">the tie to the Arizona Cardinals</a>. Wojo says they coached scared and a lot of good wasted effort. Jamie says one of his greatest frustrations is that you can't talk about them like they're a regular NFL team. Woody says they can't overcome mistakes as they went in more in depth about the tie.</p><p>The crew moved on to <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/watch-no-7-michigan-holds-on-to-beat-army-24-21-in-2-overtimes">Michigan squeaking by Army on Saturday with an overtime victory</a>. Both guys said there is concern about the offense, but both admitted that Army isn't a bad team. Jamie says there was no mystery to the offense. Wojo says they have clean up the turnovers and that Michigan was coaching scared. Wojo also called it a "disastrous win" and everyone agreed they need to play better against the top teams in the Big Ten.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/watch-offense-responds-for-no-19-spartans-in-51-17-win-over-wmu">Michigan State and their win over Western Michigan</a> was brought up and how the offense was much better. Wojo says maybe they found a running back and Jamie says a lot of progress from week one to week two.</p><p>Tigers as they head to the end of their season was discussed and how they have already lost 100 games. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Red Sox part ways with baseball boss Dave Dombrowski</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 12:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 09:16AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Boston Red Sox parted ways Sunday with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski less than a year after winning the World Series.</p><p>Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg made the announcement following a 10-5 loss to the New York Yankees that dropped the defending champions 17½ games behind their longtime AL East rivals. Boston, which had won three straight AL East titles, would be eliminated from the division race with a loss in the series finale on Monday night.</p><p>A veteran baseball executive who built a World Series champion in Miami and helped the Tigers win two AL pennants, Dombrowski was brought in to steady the Red Sox front office in 2015 with the team in the middle of back-to-back last-place finishes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/athletics-win-3-1-send-tigers-to-100th-loss" title="Athletics win 3-1, send Tigers to 100th loss" data-articleId="427931131" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1173214023_1567984170189_7645577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1173214023_1567984170189_7645577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1173214023_1567984170189_7645577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1173214023_1567984170189_7645577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1173214023_1567984170189_7645577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Liam Hendriks #16 and Josh Phegley #19 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates defeating the Detroit Tigers 3-1 at Ring Central Coliseum. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Athletics win 3-1, send Tigers to 100th loss</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 06:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 11:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sean Manaea realizes he will need time to regain arm strength. Until he does, he is comfortable relying on a deceptive delivery and sneaky fastball.</p><p>Manaea matched his career high by striking out 10 in his second start following shoulder surgery, and the Oakland Athletics beat Detroit 3-1 on Sunday to give the Tigers their first 100-loss season since 2003.</p><p>"I'm trying to throw hard again but if it's not there, it's more about the conviction that I have with my pitches," Manaea said. "I got a couple swings and misses with 89 mph. If that's what it takes then that's what I've got. I can't be greedy and be upset that I'm not throwing 95, 97. I'm just working with what I've got."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/detroit-lions-blow-17-point-lead-tie-arizona-cardinals-27-27" title="Detroit Lions blow 17 point lead, tie Arizona Cardinals 27-27" data-articleId="427937098" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/Hockenson___Daniels_after_24_24_tie_with_0_7645869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/Hockenson___Daniels_after_24_24_tie_with_0_7645869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/Hockenson___Daniels_after_24_24_tie_with_0_7645869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/Hockenson___Daniels_after_24_24_tie_with_0_7645869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/Hockenson___Daniels_after_24_24_tie_with_0_7645869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New Lions players T.J. Hockenson and Mike Daniels spoke to the media Sunday following their 27-27 tie with the Cardinals." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Detroit Lions blow 17 point lead, tie Arizona Cardinals 27-27</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 08:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 11:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Kyler Murray had already produced a few storybook moments during his first game as an NFL quarterback and seemed on the verge of another in overtime. 