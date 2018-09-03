SportsWorks: Woody Woodriffe, Bob Wojnowski & John Niyo

- FOX 2's Woody Woodriffe was joined by Bob Wojnowski & John Niyo on the roundtable to talk about the Lions making final cuts and getting their season going. The crew previewed what you might see coming up and they gave their thoughts on what alarms they see. They also said they have to win week one against the Jets and what the offense could be capable of this season.

Michigan was next on the docket and their loss to Notre Dame. Wojo brought up what the most concerning parts are and if the season is over. John gave his thoughts on what needs to change and if they can fix it. Wojo gave his opinion on why Michigan struggles in big road games.

The roundtable then moved on to Michigan State barely beating Utah State. The crew broke down their victory and what worked and what didn't.

The Tigers were next on the rundown as they talked about taking two out of four in New York.

Last on the docket was the Red Wings and if they will have Henrik Zetterberg next season.

