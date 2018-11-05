SportsWorks: Woody Woodriffe, Pat Caputo & Sean Baligian

- FOX 2's Woody Woodriffe was joined by Pat Caputo & Sean Baligian on the roundtable to talk about the Lions' loss to the Vikings. Pat talks how Matt Patricia will start looking at blowing out the offensive staff if the struggles continue and they weren't prepared. Sean calls their performance "listless" and the defense continues to allow long runs. They both say it's inexcusable how little Kenny Golladay is used and don't blame Sunday's performance on not having Golden Tate.

The crew moved on to Michigan's blowout win over Penn State. Pat talks how Chase Winovich has turned into a rock star and Sean says this defense is real. Sean also says it has to finish with a Big Ten title and are finally doing what the fans have expected them to do. Pat says Michigan's offense is better and they have a chance.

Next on the rundown was Michigan State beating Maryland. Pat says its a winnable game against Ohio State and how the Buckeyes don't have a great defense. Sean says the Spartans have a lot more weapons than people realize.

Pistons were now up and their strugglers losing their last four. They talked how the Pistons are now being exposed and can't rely solely on Blake Griffin.

Red Wings were also brought up and winning three out of their last four. They talked how their are a lot of bad habits from young players and they are growing. Sean points out they just don't have the overall talent right now.

Lions Game Night came on to wrap up the loss to the Vikings and preview next week's game on FOX 2 against the Bears.

