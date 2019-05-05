< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412402049" data-article-version="1.0">Tigers edge Royals 3-2 before teams head to Omaha</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 12:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412402049.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412402049");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412402049-405105379"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/05/Woodriffe_with_Dixon__Turnbull___Gardenh_0_7220949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/05/Woodriffe_with_Dixon__Turnbull___Gardenh_0_7220949_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/05/Woodriffe_with_Dixon__Turnbull___Gardenh_0_7220949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/05/Woodriffe_with_Dixon__Turnbull___Gardenh_0_7220949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/05/Woodriffe_with_Dixon__Turnbull___Gardenh_0_7220949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412402049-405105379" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/05/Woodriffe_with_Dixon__Turnbull___Gardenh_0_7220949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/05/Woodriffe_with_Dixon__Turnbull___Gardenh_0_7220949_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/05/Woodriffe_with_Dixon__Turnbull___Gardenh_0_7220949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/05/Woodriffe_with_Dixon__Turnbull___Gardenh_0_7220949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/05/Woodriffe_with_Dixon__Turnbull___Gardenh_0_7220949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 12:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412402049" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)</strong> - Brandon Dixon broke an eighth-inning tie with a sacrifice fly that sent the Detroit Tigers past the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Wednesday night.</p> <p>Miguel Cabrera also had a sacrifice fly for the Tigers, and Ronny Rodriguez hit an RBI double.</p> <p>Jorge Soler drove in both Royals runs but flied out with a runner on to end the game.</p> <p>The teams now head to Omaha, Nebraska, to play the first Major League Baseball game in that state Thursday night as a prelude to the College World Series, which begins Saturday in the same ballpark — also home of Kansas City’s Triple-A affiliate.</p> <p>The Royals need a victory to win a series for the first time since April 12-14.</p> <p>After the start was delayed 24 minutes because of the threat of rain, Royals reliever Jake Diekman (0-3) walked JaCoby Jones leading off the eighth. Christin Stewart doubled under the glove of first baseman Ryan O’Hearn, sending Jones to third.</p> <p>After walking Nicholas Castellanos, Diekman struck out Cabrera. But then Dixon sent right fielder Terrance Gore to the fence for the go-ahead sacrifice fly.</p> <p>Nick Ramirez (3-0) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win. Shane Greene worked the ninth for his 20th save in 21 chances.</p> <p>Neither starter factored in the decision.</p> <p>Danny Duffy had a solid outing for the Royals. After walking his first two batters, he buckled down and completed seven innings, allowing two runs and four hits. He walked only those two batters and struck out six.</p> <p>Tigers starter Daniel Norris gave up two runs and six hits in five innings with two walks and six strikeouts.</p> <p>Cabrera drove in Jones with a sac fly in the first inning as Detroit scored without the benefit of a hit.</p> <p>After wasting a couple of scoring chances in the first two innings, the Royals finally got a run in the third. Whit Merrifield stroked a leadoff double to the wall in left-center. He stole third and scored on Soler’s double.</p> <p>Detroit came right back in the fourth when John Hicks and Rodriguez hit back-to-back doubles.</p> <p>Soler’s two-out single knocked in Alex Gordon in the fifth.</p> <p>TRAINER’S ROOM</p> <p>Tigers: SS Niko Goodrum was out of the lineup after fouling a ball off his kneecap Tuesday. “He’s sore. There was some swelling. He’s moving around. We’ll talk to him and see how he feels and go on from there,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. ... INF Jeimer Candelario was set to begin his rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo. He’s been on the 10-day injured list since June 4 (retroactive to June 2) with left shoulder inflammation. ... RHP Jordan Zimmermann will pitch Thursday for Toledo on his rehab assignment.</p> <p>Royals: 3B Hunter Dozier took grounders and some swings off a tee. Kansas City manager Ned Yost said Dozier was expected to take more swings in the cage Thursday. If everything goes well, he’ll take batting practice on the field and likely head out on a rehab assignment.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>LHP Matthew Boyd (5-4, 3.08 ERA) starts Thursday night for Detroit against RHP Homer Bailey (4-6, 5.90). <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2161_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2161"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66080" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/5-suspects-including-gunman-arrested-in-ortiz-shooting" title="5 suspects, including gunman, arrested in Ortiz shooting" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5 suspects, including gunman, arrested in Ortiz shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN and MARTÍN JOSÉ ADAMES ALCÁNTARA </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Five suspects, including the alleged gunman, have been detained in the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz, the Dominican Republic's chief prosecutor said Wednesday.</p><p>A sixth suspect was also being pursued in the shooting, which witnesses said was carried out by two men on a motorcycle and two other groups of people in cars, the Dominican Republic's chief prosecutor, Jean Alain Rodríguez, told a news conference.</p><p>Authorities gave the name of the alleged shooter as Rolfy Ferrery, aka Sandy.</p> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/michigan-loses-jalen-wilson-last-remaining-top-50-recruit" title="Michigan loses Jalen Wilson, last remaining top-50 recruit" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Michigan loses Jalen Wilson, last remaining top-50 recruit</h4> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Kansas has landed small forward Jalen Wilson, the last remaining top-50 prospect, to polish off a recruiting class that will finish among the top 20 in the country.</p><p>The 6-foot-8 Wilson was a longtime commit to Michigan, but he reopened his recruitment when coach John Beilein left the Wolverines for the Cleveland Cavaliers. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5 suspects, including gunman, arrested in Ortiz shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN and MARTÍN JOSÉ ADAMES ALCÁNTARA </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Five suspects, including the alleged gunman, have been detained in the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz, the Dominican Republic's chief prosecutor said Wednesday.</p><p>A sixth suspect was also being pursued in the shooting, which witnesses said was carried out by two men on a motorcycle and two other groups of people in cars, the Dominican Republic's chief prosecutor, Jean Alain Rodríguez, told a news conference.</p><p>Authorities gave the name of the alleged shooter as Rolfy Ferrery, aka Sandy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/michigan-loses-jalen-wilson-last-remaining-top-50-recruit" title="Michigan loses Jalen Wilson, last remaining top-50 recruit" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Juwan%20Howard_1559942773627.jpg_7364591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Juwan%20Howard_1559942773627.jpg_7364591_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Juwan%20Howard_1559942773627.jpg_7364591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Juwan%20Howard_1559942773627.jpg_7364591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Juwan%20Howard_1559942773627.jpg_7364591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Juwan Howard" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Michigan loses Jalen Wilson, last remaining top-50 recruit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Kansas has landed small forward Jalen Wilson, the last remaining top-50 prospect, to polish off a recruiting class that will finish among the top 20 in the country.</p><p>The 6-foot-8 Wilson was a longtime commit to Michigan, but he reopened his recruitment when coach John Beilein left the Wolverines for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wilson took visits to North Carolina and Kansas before making his pledge to the Jayhawks public on Wednesday.</p><p>Kansas missed out on several elite prospects early in the recruiting cycle, but coach Bill Self finished strongly by landing a quartet of four-star prospects in Wilson, fellow forward Tristan Enaruna and top-150 guards Isaac McBride and Christian Braun.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/uswnt-defend-themselves-amid-criticism-over-13-0-win-against-thailand-at-womens-world-cup" title="USWNT defend themselves amid criticism over 13-0 win against Thailand at Women's World Cup" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/USWNT_defends_13_0_win_over_Thailand_ami_0_7389807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/USWNT_defends_13_0_win_over_Thailand_ami_0_7389807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/USWNT_defends_13_0_win_over_Thailand_ami_0_7389807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/USWNT_defends_13_0_win_over_Thailand_ami_0_7389807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/USWNT_defends_13_0_win_over_Thailand_ami_0_7389807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. Women's National Team defended scoring 13 goals against Thailand after people took to social media to criticize the team for celebrating each goal." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USWNT defend themselves amid criticism over 13-0 win against Thailand at Women's World Cup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 03:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After the USWNT defeated Thailand with a record-breaking 13-0 win in the Women’s World Cup, the team faced criticism for the crushing defeat.</p><p>Some people, including Canadian broadcasters, took to social media to condemn Team USA for celebrating after every goal. Kaylyn Kyle, a Canadian sportscaster and former Canadian team player, said it seemed “excessive and disrespectful” for the team to continue celebrating after reaching eight goals.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/stanford-sailing-coach-is-1st-defendant-to-sentencing-in-college-admissions-scandal"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/12/Ex_Stanford_sailing_coach_speaks_after_s_0_7389605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Ex_Stanford_sailing_coach_speaks_after_s_0_20190612203710-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Stanford sailing coach, 1st defendant to be sentenced in college admissions scandal, avoids prison</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/kraft-finally-calls-ranch-dressing-what-it-is-salad-frosting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/asdfsadfdsaf_1560210379084_7380223_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kraft said in a press release that they are introducing the deceptive but genius Kraft “Salad Frosting” to give parents a hand a dinnertime. (Photo by kraft)" title="asdfsadfdsaf_1560210379084-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kraft finally calls ranch dressing what it is: ‘Salad Frosting'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hardcore-buffalo-spin-ny-ice-cream-shop-debuts-wing-sauce-flavor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/thumb%20ice%20cream_1560210304307.jpg_7380222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lake Effect Ice Cream debuted a wing sauce ice cream flavor called "Medium, Extra Creamy." (Photo Credit: Lake Effect Ice Cream)" title="thumb ice cream_1560210304307.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Hardcore Buffalo spin': NY ice cream shop debuts wing sauce flavor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/street-renaming-for-rap-legend-notorious-big"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/BIGGIE_STREET_SIGN_1_061119_1560193405424_7371780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="BIGGIE_STREET_SIGN_1_061119_1560193405424-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Street renamed for rap legend Notorious B.I.G.</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch 