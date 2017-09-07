WATCH: Austin 'I'd rather play Eastern Michigan...we've got our work cutout for us' plus JBC

- The Detroit Lions held practice again Thursday as they continue to prepare for their week one matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Lions' Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin and Offensive Coordinator Jim Bob Cooter spoke to the media Thursday, here are some of the highlights:

#Lions Austin says the #Cards offensively will be the biggest challenge they face all year — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 7, 2017

#Lions Austin on #Cards offense "I'd rather play Eastern Michigan, but this is about as good a test as you'll get with this crew." — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 7, 2017

#Lions Austin on Jarrad Davis "I think he'll be ready...I think he'll be fine." — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 7, 2017

#Lions Austin on Ansah "I think he's moving fine...he's going to have a little rust...but I think he'll be fine...I think he'll adjust fine" — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 7, 2017

#Lions Austin on getting to quarterback "I think we understand what we have to do...I anticipate somebody will be that guy this year." pic.twitter.com/cEiDxiZEXE — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 7, 2017

#Lions JBC on Ebron "I'm confident going into this week...we're excited to have him." — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 7, 2017

#Lions JBC talks how they've been working hard at receivers getting open during press coverage — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 7, 2017

#Lions JBC on #Cards defense "really good players...I think they were first in the league in sacks last year" added "big challenge for us" — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 7, 2017

#Lions JBC says he thinks both Golladay & TJ Jones will play Sunday, all depends on match ups on who is in or out — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 7, 2017

#Lions JBC talks how when they are "rocking and rolling" they are doing a good job with matching up with the defense — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 7, 2017

#Lions JBC talks on having both Abdullah & Riddick healthy that they can split up reps & keep them fresher, plus different options for them — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 7, 2017

#Lions JBC talks how Ameer is "an explosive player" and can create big plays in run and pass game pic.twitter.com/KWAtj5oeUs — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 7, 2017

Jim Caldwell also spoke to the media Thursday as they prepare for the Cardinals on Sunday.

#Lions Caldwell on Quin "He's been a real integral part in what we do...he's been a very very steady performer consistently." pic.twitter.com/fUcchNNr7H — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 7, 2017

#Lions Caldwell on Hayden "He's going to be in there...very very solid camp, played well." — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 7, 2017

#Lions Caldwell on David Johnson "He's very difficult to handle" talks about running and receiving ability "he's a very good route runner." — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 7, 2017

