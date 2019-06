- Detroit Tigers' General Manager Al Avila gave a state of the team earlier Thursday as they look for a series win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Avila went in depth into their first round pick Riley Greene and the draft overall, plus talked about the injury issues with Miguel Cabrera, when Casey Mize could be called up to the big leagues, Willi Castro and when we might see him, plus how the rebuild is coming, what other players we could see this season and the current status of the team this season.

