WATCH: Beilein 'I think I ran that race' on if the NBA calls again & more

- Michigan Head Basketball Coach John Beilein spoke with reporters Tuesday for the first time since returning to Michigan after flirting with the NBA and the Detroit Pistons.

John Beilein says he was never offered the Pistons job, but he's honored to be courted by the NBA. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 26, 2018

Beilein says just a couple of "T's" to cross and his extension could be ready tomorrow. Hoping it will be done before he hits the road for recruiting. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 26, 2018

Beilein on if his contract is a 'Lifetime' deal: "It Will be a rolling contract....this is new territory for just about everybody." — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 26, 2018

If the NBA comes calling again: "I think that I ran that race and you can't run that race too many times." — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 26, 2018

Beilein: I want to finish this decade and beyond and always be a team that is "In the hunt." — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 26, 2018

"I love the University of Michigan and I am excited about coaching our Men's Basketball Team next season and in the years to come!" Beilein tweeted after announcing his return. "Let's go hang some more banners at "THE GREATEST UNIVERSITY IN THE WORLD.""

Beilein interviewed with the Pistons earlier this month.

The 65-year-old Beilein has coached at Michigan for 11 seasons with a 248-143 record. He has led the Wolverines to two Final Fours, losing in the national title game this year and in 2013. Beilein has won a pair of Big Ten championships and two Big Ten Tournament titles.

"We are thrilled that John Beilein will be our coach now and into the future," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "We made it a priority to sit down shortly after our tremendous run in the Final Four to discuss and solidify his future at Michigan."

Long considered one of college basketball's top offensive minds, Beilein is 799-461 in 39 seasons. His college coaching career began in 1978 at Erie Community College, and he went on to Nazareth and Le Moyne. Beilein, who is from Burt, New York, also made Division I stops at Canisius, Richmond and West Virginia before moving to Michigan.

When Beilein's program hit a bit of a rut, he adapted by bringing in new assistants to help shore up his team's weaknesses at the defensive end. Michigan was one of the top defensive teams in the country this past season, again falling just one game short of a national title.

