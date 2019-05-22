< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. WATCH: Cabrera 'I want to find my power back' and much more

Posted May 22 2019 04:56PM EDT
Video Posted May 22 2019 04:47PM EDT id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408430683" data-article-version="1.0">WATCH: Cabrera 'I want to find my power back' and much more</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-408430683" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=WATCH: Cabrera 'I want to find my power back' and much more&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/watch-cabrera-i-want-to-find-my-power-back-and-much-more" data-title="WATCH: Cabrera 'I want to find my power back' and much more" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/watch-cabrera-i-want-to-find-my-power-back-and-much-more" addthis:title="WATCH: Cabrera 'I want to find my power back' and much more"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408430683.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408430683");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_408430683_408428972_177061"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_408430683_408428972_177061";this.videosJson='[{"id":"408428972","video":"566746","title":"Cabrera%20%27I%20want%20to%20find%20my%20power%20back%27%20and%20much%20more%20from%20Wednesday%20before%20the%20game","caption":"Tigers%27%20star%20Miguel%20Cabrera%20spoke%20to%20the%20media%20Wednesday%20about%20his%20power%2C%20starting%20slowly%20this%20season%2C%20his%20season%20overall%2C%20hitting%20certain%20numbers%2C%20his%20future%20and%20more.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F22%2FCabrera__I_want_to_find_my_power_back__a_0_7302947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F22%2FCabrera__I_want_to_find_my_power_back__and_much__566746_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653166017%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D6AO0HdDn2iNraDQ3i3QzVgFH7u8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fsports%2Fwatch-cabrera-i-want-to-find-my-power-back-and-much-more"}},"createDate":"May 22 2019 04:47PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408430683_408428972_177061",video:"566746",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/Cabrera__I_want_to_find_my_power_back__a_0_7302947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Tigers%2527%2520star%2520Miguel%2520Cabrera%2520spoke%2520to%2520the%2520media%2520Wednesday%2520about%2520his%2520power%252C%2520starting%2520slowly%2520this%2520season%252C%2520his%2520season%2520overall%252C%2520hitting%2520certain%2520numbers%252C%2520his%2520future%2520and%2520more.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/22/Cabrera__I_want_to_find_my_power_back__and_much__566746_1800.mp4?Expires=1653166017&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=6AO0HdDn2iNraDQ3i3QzVgFH7u8",eventLabel:"Cabrera%20%27I%20want%20to%20find%20my%20power%20back%27%20and%20much%20more%20from%20Wednesday%20before%20the%20game-408428972",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fsports%2Fwatch-cabrera-i-want-to-find-my-power-back-and-much-more"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 04:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-408430683"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 04:47PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-408430683" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408430683-408428957"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/Cabrera__I_want_to_find_my_power_back__a_0_7302947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/Cabrera__I_want_to_find_my_power_back__a_0_7302947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/Cabrera__I_want_to_find_my_power_back__a_0_7302947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/Cabrera__I_want_to_find_my_power_back__a_0_7302947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/Cabrera__I_want_to_find_my_power_back__a_0_7302947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408430683-408428957" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/Cabrera__I_want_to_find_my_power_back__a_0_7302947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/Cabrera__I_want_to_find_my_power_back__a_0_7302947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/Cabrera__I_want_to_find_my_power_back__a_0_7302947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/Cabrera__I_want_to_find_my_power_back__a_0_7302947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/Cabrera__I_want_to_find_my_power_back__a_0_7302947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408430683" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (WJBK)</strong> - Tigers' star Miguel Cabrera spoke to the media Wednesday in the middle of seven game losing streak.</p><p>"It's hard...it's where I am right now," Cabrera said. "My job is to go out there and don't think about that. Try to play hard. Try to help the Tigers win."</p><p>Cabrera, 36, is hitting. 297, but the future hall of fame power hitter only has one home run through 45 games played this season.</p><p>"I want to find my power back. I feel like I can produce more."</p><p>He added that he is getting closer and hitting more fly balls.</p><p>"I'm going to get my adjustment and try to get better at bats."</p><p>After only playing in 38 games last season due to a rupture in his left biceps tendon, the two time AL MVP says he wasn't ready for the start fot this season.</p><p>"I thought I was ready for the season...the game was too fast for me. More Sports Stories

Michigan star Juwan Howard named new basketball head coach
Posted May 20 2019 10:44PM EDT
Updated May 22 2019 06:35PM EDT
Juwan Howard is coming back to Michigan.

The University of Michigan announced Wednesday Howard has agreed to a five-year deal to take over as coach of his alma mater. He will be paid $2 million annually with a base salary of $400,000.

"We have found someone with high integrity, great character and a coach who has unbelievable knowledge of the game of basketball," said Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel in press release. "Juwan has proven himself to be a tremendous leader, a wonderful communicator and a developer of talent. We couldn't have asked for a better role model for the young men in our program. We are excited to welcome back a member of the family to Ann Arbor."

WATCH: Gardenhire, Norris, Stumpf, Hicks & Beckham after 6-3 loss to the Marlins
By NOAH TRISTER, AP Baseball Writer
Posted May 22 2019 10:17PM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 12:25AM EDT
For the second straight night, a Miami player celebrated his first major league homer.

Harold Ramirez hit his less than two weeks after his debut. Garrett Cooper had a much longer wait.

Cooper hit his first big league home run in the sixth inning, and that was the start of an impressive comeback by the Marlins, who rallied for their fifth straight victory, 6-3 over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. Cooper played in the majors for parts of the 2017 and 2018 seasons as well, but this was only his 39th game.

Beilein introduced, ready to breathe new life into Cavs
By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer
Posted May 21 2019 01:20PM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 11:18PM EDT
High on a wall and across the courts from where John Beilein was sitting, the Cavaliers' basketball history stared the new coach in the face.

He wants to make it richer.

"Look at all those banners up there," Beilein said, pointing toward reminders of the 2016 NBA championship, Eastern Conference titles and division crowns won by the Cavs - most of them in the past decade. "It's been done before. Why can't it be done again?" (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Michigan star Juwan Howard named new basketball head coach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 10:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 06:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Juwan Howard is coming back to Michigan.</p><p>The University of Michigan announced Wednesday Howard has agreed to a five-year deal to take over as coach of his alma mater. He will be paid $2 million annually with a base salary of $400,000.</p><p>"We have found someone with high integrity, great character and a coach who has unbelievable knowledge of the game of basketball," said Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel in press release. "Juwan has proven himself to be a tremendous leader, a wonderful communicator and a developer of talent. We couldn't have asked for a better role model for the young men in our program. We are excited to welcome back a member of the family to Ann Arbor."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/watch-gardenhire-norris-stumpf-hicks-beckham-after-6-3-loss-to-the-marlins" title="WATCH: Gardenhire, Norris, Stumpf, Hicks & Beckham after 6-3 loss to the Marlins" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gardenhire__Norris__Stumpf__Hicks___Beck_0_7304270_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gardenhire__Norris__Stumpf__Hicks___Beck_0_7304270_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gardenhire__Norris__Stumpf__Hicks___Beck_0_7304270_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gardenhire__Norris__Stumpf__Hicks___Beck_0_7304270_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gardenhire__Norris__Stumpf__Hicks___Beck_0_7304270_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tigers' Manager Ron Gardenhire and players Daniel Norris, Daniel Stumpf, John Hicks & Gordon Beckham spoke to the media following their 6-3 loss to the Marlins." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WATCH: Gardenhire, Norris, Stumpf, Hicks & Beckham after 6-3 loss to the Marlins</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">NOAH TRISTER, AP Baseball Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 12:25AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For the second straight night, a Miami player celebrated his first major league homer.</p><p>Harold Ramirez hit his less than two weeks after his debut. Garrett Cooper had a much longer wait.</p><p>Cooper hit his first big league home run in the sixth inning, and that was the start of an impressive comeback by the Marlins, who rallied for their fifth straight victory, 6-3 over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. Cooper played in the majors for parts of the 2017 and 2018 seasons as well, but this was only his 39th game.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/beilein-introduced-ready-to-breathe-new-life-into-cavs" title="Beilein introduced, ready to breathe new life into Cavs" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/29/Beilein__Poole__Livers__Matthews__Brazde_0_6958383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/29/Beilein__Poole__Livers__Matthews__Brazde_0_6958383_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/29/Beilein__Poole__Livers__Matthews__Brazde_0_6958383_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/29/Beilein__Poole__Livers__Matthews__Brazde_0_6958383_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/29/Beilein__Poole__Livers__Matthews__Brazde_0_6958383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Beilein introduced, ready to breathe new life into Cavs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 01:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 11:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>High on a wall and across the courts from where John Beilein was sitting, the Cavaliers' basketball history stared the new coach in the face.</p><p>He wants to make it richer.</p><p>"Look at all those banners up there," Beilein said, pointing toward reminders of the 2016 NBA championship, Eastern Conference titles and division crowns won by the Cavs - most of them in the past decade. "It's been done before. Why can't it be done again?"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-coke-infamous-1985-failed-formula-resurrected-for-stranger-things-partnership"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/STRANGER%20THINGS%20NEW%20COKE%20BANNER%20COCA%20COLA%20COMPANY_1558488198407.jpg_7299982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New Coke cans roll off a production line near Atlanta earlier this month. On May 23, Coca-Cola will release a limited number of New Coke cans online in partnership with the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. (Courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company)" title="STRANGER THINGS NEW COKE BANNER COCA COLA COMPANY_1558488198407.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'New Coke,' infamous 1985 failed formula, resurrected for 'Stranger Things' partnership</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/study-finds-avocados-curb-appetite-and-help-with-weight-loss"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Untitled-1_1558472240143_7298878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Avocados are pictured on display. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)" title="Untitled-1_1558472240143-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study finds avocados curb appetite and help with weight loss</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/baby-who-was-cut-from-murdered-mothers-womb-opens-eyes-for-first-time"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/baby%20boy%20ochoa%20lopez_1558460083866.jpg_7297683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Family said Monday that baby Yovani opened his eyes while being held by his father. He remained hospitalized in grave condition on life support. (Photo credit: Provided images / family)" title="baby boy ochoa lopez_1558460083866.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Baby who was cut from murdered mother's womb opens eyes for first time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/detroit-opera-house-honors-aretha-franklin-raises-money-for-anti-bullying-program"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/20/Still0520_00001_1558401273985_7294937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Still0520_00001_1558401273985.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Detroit Opera House honors Aretha Franklin, raises money for anti-bullying program</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light Most Recent

Teen escapes sexual predator, Detroit police arrest suspect

Man caught on camera stealing 70-inch TV from Dearborn home

Detroit cop part of group charged with leaving $500 bill at Japanese steakhouse

Former Detroit City Councilman Kwame Kenyatta dies at 63

Wayne Co Mental Health Court helps those who don't belong in jail data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_police%20arrest%20csc%20suspect_1558582054511.jpg_7304366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_police%20arrest%20csc%20suspect_1558582054511.jpg_7304366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_police%20arrest%20csc%20suspect_1558582054511.jpg_7304366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_police%20arrest%20csc%20suspect_1558582054511.jpg_7304366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Teen escapes sexual predator, Detroit police arrest suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-caught-on-camera-stealing-70-inch-tv-from-dearborn-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/23/wjbk-dearborn%20tv%20stolen-052319_1558615815873.jpg_7305080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/23/wjbk-dearborn%20tv%20stolen-052319_1558615815873.jpg_7305080_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/23/wjbk-dearborn%20tv%20stolen-052319_1558615815873.jpg_7305080_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/23/wjbk-dearborn%20tv%20stolen-052319_1558615815873.jpg_7305080_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/23/wjbk-dearborn%20tv%20stolen-052319_1558615815873.jpg_7305080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man caught on camera stealing 70-inch TV from Dearborn home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-cop-part-of-group-charged-with-leaving-500-bill-at-japanese-steakhouse" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_500%20dollar%20dine%20and%20dash.jpg_1558576042670.jpg_7304112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_500%20dollar%20dine%20and%20dash.jpg_1558576042670.jpg_7304112_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_500%20dollar%20dine%20and%20dash.jpg_1558576042670.jpg_7304112_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_500%20dollar%20dine%20and%20dash.jpg_1558576042670.jpg_7304112_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_500%20dollar%20dine%20and%20dash.jpg_1558576042670.jpg_7304112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit cop part of group charged with leaving $500 bill at Japanese steakhouse</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/former-detroit-city-councilman-kwame-kenyatta-dies-at-63" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/KENYATTA%20FILE_1558574062945.jpg_7304019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/KENYATTA%20FILE_1558574062945.jpg_7304019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/KENYATTA%20FILE_1558574062945.jpg_7304019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/KENYATTA%20FILE_1558574062945.jpg_7304019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/KENYATTA%20FILE_1558574062945.jpg_7304019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former Detroit City Councilman Kwame Kenyatta dies at 63</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wayne-co-mental-health-court-helps-those-who-don-t-belong-in-jail" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/EE10B205161E46FA8E0AC1DD28C3508E_1558571776158_7303684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/EE10B205161E46FA8E0AC1DD28C3508E_1558571776158_7303684_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/EE10B205161E46FA8E0AC1DD28C3508E_1558571776158_7303684_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/EE10B205161E46FA8E0AC1DD28C3508E_1558571776158_7303684_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 