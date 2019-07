- New Lions' defensive tackle Mike Daniels joined the team for the first time Sunday after signing a one-year deal with them following being released by the Packers earlier in the week. Daniels spoke to the media after practice and said thirteen teams were interested in the former pro bowl defensive lineman, but one thing stood out the most.

"Coach Patricia," Daniels said. "He's a genius...if I could do a back flip, I'd do one right now."

Green Bay released Daniels after seven seasons on Wednesday, parting with one of its best players in a move that saves $8.31 million against the salary cap.

Daniels, a fourth-round pick of the Packers in 2012, made the Pro Bowl as an alternate after the 2017 season. He missed two games that year because of a hip injury, and he finished 2018 on injured reserve after a foot injury halted his season after 10 games.

The Lions have overhauled their defensive line after going 6-10 last season. Detroit added edge rusher Trey Flowers earlier in the offseason, and the Lions also return defensive tackle Damon Harrison, whom they acquired in a trade in the middle of last season.

Before being injured, Daniels had 18 tackles including two sacks last season.

Daniels started all 16 games for the Packers for three straight seasons from 2014-16, then made 14 starts in 2017. He had 29 total sacks for Green Bay in his seven seasons there.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.