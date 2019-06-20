< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. WATCH: Draymond Green gives back to Michigan with a new Blink Fitness WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State legend and current Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green wanted to give back to his home state and help people both mentally and physically.

He thought the best way to do that was to be co-owner of three Blink Fitness' with the first opening Wednesday in Warren.

The basketball star stayed late into the night signing autographs as they had a huge community event and also gave away 50 one year memberships. 