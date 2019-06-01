< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. WATCH: Drummond 'I want to play here the rest of my career' <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 02:51PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-410297979"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 01:03PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 02:56PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (WJBK)</strong> - Detroit Pistons' center Andre Drummond spoke to the media before the Detroit Grand Prix on Saturday. Drummond was named Grand Marshal of the race and will be in the pace car to start the first of two IndyCar races at Belle Isle this weekend.</p>
<p>Drummond talked about what he likes most about racing and his offseason so far. He also discussed how far away the Pistons are from competing and what needs to happen differently next season.</p>
<p>It's also a contract year for Drummond next year and he said, "I want to play here the rest of my career."</p>
<p>Watch the full press conference above and follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Pistons news.</p> 