<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409901692" data-article-version="1.0">WATCH: Hammond goes one-on-one with Juwan Howard</h1>

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-409901692"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:10PM EDT<span></p> class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=WATCH: Hammond goes one-on-one with Juwan Howard&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/watch-hammond-goes-one-on-one-with-juwan-howard" data-title="WATCH: Hammond goes one-on-one with Juwan Howard" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/watch-hammond-goes-one-on-one-with-juwan-howard" addthis:title="WATCH: Hammond goes one-on-one with Juwan Howard"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409901692.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409901692");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_409901692_409901637_143752"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409901692_409901637_143752";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409901637","video":"569546","title":"Hammond%20goes%20one-on-one%20with%20Howard","caption":"FOX%202%27s%20Jennifer%20Hammond%20caught%20up%20with%20new%20Michigan%20Head%20Coach%20Juwan%20Howard%20following%20his%20introductory%20press%20conference%20on%20Thursday.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FHammond_goes_one_on_one_with_Howard_0_7332070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FHammond_goes_one_on_one_with_Howard_569546_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653858628%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DjN-aU81sCk_8YJH_QMu_-YZixGE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fsports%2Fwatch-hammond-goes-one-on-one-with-juwan-howard"}},"createDate":"May 30 2019 05:10PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409901692_409901637_143752",video:"569546",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/Hammond_goes_one_on_one_with_Howard_0_7332070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%25202%2527s%2520Jennifer%2520Hammond%2520caught%2520up%2520with%2520new%2520Michigan%2520Head%2520Coach%2520Juwan%2520Howard%2520following%2520his%2520introductory%2520press%2520conference%2520on%2520Thursday.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/30/Hammond_goes_one_on_one_with_Howard_569546_1800.mp4?Expires=1653858628&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=jN-aU81sCk_8YJH_QMu_-YZixGE",eventLabel:"Hammond%20goes%20one-on-one%20with%20Howard-409901637",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fsports%2Fwatch-hammond-goes-one-on-one-with-juwan-howard"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-409901692"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:10PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-409901692" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409901692-409901622"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/Hammond_goes_one_on_one_with_Howard_0_7332070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/Hammond_goes_one_on_one_with_Howard_0_7332070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/Hammond_goes_one_on_one_with_Howard_0_7332070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/Hammond_goes_one_on_one_with_Howard_0_7332070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/Hammond_goes_one_on_one_with_Howard_0_7332070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409901692-409901622" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/Hammond_goes_one_on_one_with_Howard_0_7332070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/Hammond_goes_one_on_one_with_Howard_0_7332070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/Hammond_goes_one_on_one_with_Howard_0_7332070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/Hammond_goes_one_on_one_with_Howard_0_7332070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/Hammond_goes_one_on_one_with_Howard_0_7332070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a <strong class='dateline'>ANN ARBOR, Mich. But how much will it actually save drivers?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/farmington-hills-police-fight-to-find-therapy-dog-stolen-from-boy-with-special-needs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/Farmington_Hills_police_fight_to_find_th_0_7331873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/Farmington_Hills_police_fight_to_find_th_0_7331873_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/Farmington_Hills_police_fight_to_find_th_0_7331873_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/Farmington_Hills_police_fight_to_find_th_0_7331873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/Farmington_Hills_police_fight_to_find_th_0_7331873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Farmington Hills police fight to find therapy dog stolen from boy with special needs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sportswriter-terry-foster-reflects-on-own-stroke-amid-dan-gilbert-s" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/Sportswriter_Terry_Foster_reflects_on_ow_0_7330692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/Sportswriter_Terry_Foster_reflects_on_ow_0_7330692_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/Sportswriter_Terry_Foster_reflects_on_ow_0_7330692_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/Sportswriter_Terry_Foster_reflects_on_ow_0_7330692_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/Sportswriter_Terry_Foster_reflects_on_ow_0_7330692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sportswriter Terry Foster reflects on own stroke amid Dan Gilbert's</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-and-family-dog-found-dead-mother-unconscious-in-lake-orion-house" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk-code%20enforcement%20lake%20orion%20death-053019_1559221846010.jpg_7329128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk-code%20enforcement%20lake%20orion%20death-053019_1559221846010.jpg_7329128_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk-code%20enforcement%20lake%20orion%20death-053019_1559221846010.jpg_7329128_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk-code%20enforcement%20lake%20orion%20death-053019_1559221846010.jpg_7329128_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk-code%20enforcement%20lake%20orion%20death-053019_1559221846010.jpg_7329128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man and family dog found dead, mother unconscious in Lake Orion house</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/gov-whitmer-to-sign-bipartisan-auto-insurance-bill-today-on-mackinac-island" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/WJBK-WHITMER%20AUTO%20BILL-053019%20_OP_1_CP__1559228813843.jpg_7329351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/WJBK-WHITMER%20AUTO%20BILL-053019%20_OP_1_CP__1559228813843.jpg_7329351_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/WJBK-WHITMER%20AUTO%20BILL-053019%20_OP_1_CP__1559228813843.jpg_7329351_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/WJBK-WHITMER%20AUTO%20BILL-053019%20_OP_1_CP__1559228813843.jpg_7329351_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/WJBK-WHITMER%20AUTO%20BILL-053019%20_OP_1_CP__1559228813843.jpg_7329351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gov. 