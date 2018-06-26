WATCH: Hammond visits Bennie Fowler's youth football camp

- Michigan State alum and Chicago Bears wide receiver Bennie Fowler held a youth football camp at his alma mater Detroit Country Day High School on Saturday.

"It's so important to give back," Fowler said. "It means a lot to me."

Nearly 100 kids attended the inaugural camp which benefits the Troy Cowboys football program.

"The reason I went to Michigan State was because it's a family," former Michigan State basketball star Draymond Green said. "A Spartan is a Spartan, we stick together...it's relationships that's been built that will last a lifetime."

The camp included kids that ranged from 5-14 years old from the Detroit area and other MSU alums and NFL players there were Darqueze Dennard, Tony Lippett, Aaron Burbridge, Shilique Calhoun, Kapri Bibbs, Allen Robinson, Connor Cook & Demaryius Thomas.

