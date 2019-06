- The Detroit Lions announced their preseason television team that will be on FOX 2 this upcoming season.

Fred McLeod will do the play-by-play, Lions Legend Chris Spielman will be lead analyst and Tori Petry will be the sideline reporter.

McLeod is a six-time emmy winner and currently the play-by-play announcer for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also used to be a local sportscaster for FOX 2 and other stations. The veteran announcer previously served as the play-by-play announcer for the Lions television preseason games from 1983-1988.

Spielman is currently an NFL analyst with FOX sports and this will be his seventh season doing Lions preseason games. The All-Pro linebacker and four time pro bowler will be making his fourth consective year in the preseason booth.

Petry is an Emmy-nominated multimedia journalist for the Lions and it's her sixth year with the team. She also works for Fox Sports Detroit among other ventures.

The new broadcast team will be a part of three games this preseason on FOX 2. August 8th vs. the New England Patriots, August 17th at the Houston Texans and August 29th at the Cleveland Browns.

