WATCH: Miller goes one on one with Marvin Jones

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller caught up with Lions' wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. on Thursday as the Lions prepare for their regular season opener Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

They talked about opening day, the difference between last year and this year, the improving offense and taking the next step, plus much more.

Watch the Lions regular season opener Sunday with full coverage starting at 10am on FOX 2 and follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Lions news.