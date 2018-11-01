WATCH: Miller goes one-on-one with Quandre Diggs

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller caught up with Lions' defensive back Quandre Diggs as they prepare to head to Minnesota for a big game against the Vikings.

They talked about moving on after trading Golden Tate, bouncing back from the Seahawks game, finding consistency on the defense, the Vikings strong offense and much more.

