WATCH: Miller goes one-on-one with Quandre Diggs

Posted: Nov 01 2018 03:11PM EDT

Video Posted: Nov 01 2018 06:52PM EDT

Updated: Nov 01 2018 06:53PM EDT

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WJBK) - FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller caught up with Lions' defensive back Quandre Diggs as they prepare to head to Minnesota for a big game against the Vikings.

They talked about moving on after trading Golden Tate, bouncing back from the Seahawks game, finding consistency on the defense, the Vikings strong offense and much more.

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Lions news and head to FOX 2 on Sunday at 10am for Lions GameDay Live. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories