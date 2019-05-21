< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. WATCH: Stafford 'I think when I'm here I'm here...I got to be locked in' and more from second OTA May 21 2019 02:04PM EDT 21 2019 02:04PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408180645_408180497_189455",video:"566258",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Stafford__I_think_when_I_m_here_I_m_here_0_7297936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Lions%2527%2520quarterback%2520Matthew%2520Stafford%2520spoke%2520to%2520the%2520media%2520on%2520Tuesday%2520for%2520the%2520first%2520time%2520since%2520his%2520wife%2527s%2520brain%2520surgery%2520as%2520they%2520have%2520their%2520second%2520OTA%2520practice.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/21/Stafford__I_think_when_I_m_here_I_m_here___I_got_566258_1800.mp4?Expires=1653069846&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=SDLW4CVvJJNfnTw9R3E5y52ejyA",eventLabel:"Stafford%20%27I%20think%20when%20I%27m%20here%20I%27m%20here...I%20got%20to%20be%20locked%20in%27%20and%20more%20from%20second%20OTA-408180497",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fsports%2Fwatch-stafford-i-think-when-i-m-here-i-m-herei-got-to-be-locked-in-and-more-from-second-ota"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted May 21 2019 02:05PM EDT
Video Posted May 21 2019 02:04PM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 07:01PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Stafford__I_think_when_I_m_here_I_m_here_0_7297936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Stafford__I_think_when_I_m_here_I_m_here_0_7297936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Stafford__I_think_when_I_m_here_I_m_here_0_7297936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Stafford__I_think_when_I_m_here_I_m_here_0_7297936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Stafford__I_think_when_I_m_here_I_m_here_0_7297936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408180645-408180452" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Stafford__I_think_when_I_m_here_I_m_here_0_7297936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Stafford__I_think_when_I_m_here_I_m_here_0_7297936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Stafford__I_think_when_I_m_here_I_m_here_0_7297936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Stafford__I_think_when_I_m_here_I_m_here_0_7297936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Stafford__I_think_when_I_m_here_I_m_here_0_7297936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408180645" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WJBK/AP)</strong> - Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is juggling his job on the field and his role as a husband and father as his wife, Kelly, recovers from surgery to remove a brain tumor.</p><p>"There's been some long days and some tough times," Stafford said Tuesday after joining his teammates for a voluntary offseason workout. "But ton of help, ton of support and a strong wife to help me out."</p><p>Kelly Stafford had a 12-hour surgery last month after an MRI showed the tumor. She had vertigo spells within the last year.</p><p>Matthew and Kelly Stafford have three daughters. They started dating at Georgia where she was a cheerleader and he was the star of the football team. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL draft and has spent his entire career with the Lions.</p><p>She posted on Instagram on Monday, sharing that she reached a goal to attend a wedding in the Atlanta with her husband.</p><p>"It's a lot to go through for anybody, especially a mother of three and wife to somebody who's got a high-profile job like myself," he said. "She's doing a heck of a job, keeping it all together. Had a lot of family and friend support, too. Her mom was in town for over a month. She was incredible. It let me do what I'm able to do here."</p><p>While at the training facility, Stafford has plenty on his mind. He's trying to master the scheme installed by new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.</p><p>"Having a new playbook to learn is kind of helping," he said. "I'm just sitting there going, 'Man, it's not old hat.' It's a bunch of new stuff. It's stuff I really got to dive deep into and try to make sure I'm on top of my game because I'm getting questions right and left from those guys. I'm trying to help them out as much as I can.</p><p>"Not to say I'm forgetting everything that's going on back home, but I'm for sure locked in when I'm here."</p><p>Stafford has missed very few of the team's offseason activities.</p><p>"His desire to be in this building and handle everything that he has to handle off the field, but come in here ready to work, that's just a true professional," coach Matt Patricia said.</p><p>Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Lions news.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More Sports Stories data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/29/Beilein__Poole__Livers__Matthews__Brazde_0_6958383_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/29/Beilein__Poole__Livers__Matthews__Brazde_0_6958383_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/29/Beilein__Poole__Livers__Matthews__Brazde_0_6958383_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/29/Beilein__Poole__Livers__Matthews__Brazde_0_6958383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Beilein introduced, ready to breathe new life into Cavs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 01:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 11:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>High on a wall and across the courts from where John Beilein was sitting, the Cavaliers' basketball history stared the new coach in the face.</p><p>He wants to make it richer.</p><p>"Look at all those banners up there," Beilein said, pointing toward reminders of the 2016 NBA championship, Eastern Conference titles and division crowns won by the Cavs - most of them in the past decade. "It's been done before. Why can't it be done again?"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/marlins-blow-lead-then-recover-to-beat-tigers-5-4-in-11" title="WATCH: Liddle, Turnbull & Jimenez after 5-4 loss to the Marlins" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Liddle__Turnbull___Jimenez_after_5_4_los_0_7300904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Liddle__Turnbull___Jimenez_after_5_4_los_0_7300904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Liddle__Turnbull___Jimenez_after_5_4_los_0_7300904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Liddle__Turnbull___Jimenez_after_5_4_los_0_7300904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Liddle__Turnbull___Jimenez_after_5_4_los_0_7300904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tigers' bench coach Steve Liddle and pitchers Spencer Turnbull & Joe Jimenez spoke following their 5-4 loss to the Marlins on Tuesday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WATCH: Liddle, Turnbull & Jimenez after 5-4 loss to the Marlins</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">NOAH TRISTER, AP Baseball Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 11:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chad Wallach hit a tiebreaking double in the 11th inning, and the Miami Marlins beat Detroit 5-4 on Tuesday night after the Tigers tied it in a wild bottom of the ninth.</p><p>Detroit forced extra innings by scoring two unearned runs off Miami closer Sergio Romo. The bottom of the ninth included an error, two replay reversals and the ejection of Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire.</p><p>That was the only success Detroit had against the Miami bullpen, though. Nick Anderson (1-1) struck out the side in the 10th, then closed the Tigers out in the 11th for his first career win.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/detroit-s-gardenhire-ejected-after-9th-inning-reversal" title="Detroit's Gardenhire ejected after 9th-inning reversal" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/09/19/Gardenhire___Norris_after_5_3_loss_to_Tw_0_6090286_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/09/19/Gardenhire___Norris_after_5_3_loss_to_Tw_0_6090286_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/09/19/Gardenhire___Norris_after_5_3_loss_to_Tw_0_6090286_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/09/19/Gardenhire___Norris_after_5_3_loss_to_Tw_0_6090286_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/09/19/Gardenhire___Norris_after_5_3_loss_to_Tw_0_6090286_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Detroit's Gardenhire ejected after 9th-inning reversal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 11:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ron Gardenhire has been ejected from Detroit's game against Miami on Tuesday night after the Tigers' manager came out to argue following a replay reversal in the bottom of the ninth inning.</p><p>With men on first and third and one out, Detroit's Ronny Rodriguez lifted a fly ball to deep left field. Harold Ramirez appeared to drop it, and a run came home, tying the game at 4, but replays showed Ramirez had the ball briefly in his glove before losing control as he tried to transfer it to his throwing hand.</p><p>The call was overturned and the batter was ruled out - although the run still counted. Featured Videos On May 23, Coca-Cola will release a limited number of New Coke cans online in partnership with the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. (Courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company)" title="STRANGER THINGS NEW COKE BANNER COCA COLA COMPANY_1558488198407.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'New Coke,' infamous 1985 failed formula, resurrected for 'Stranger Things' partnership</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/baby-who-was-cut-from-murdered-mothers-womb-opens-eyes-for-first-time"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/baby%20boy%20ochoa%20lopez_1558460083866.jpg_7297683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Family said Monday that baby Yovani opened his eyes while being held by his father. He remained hospitalized in grave condition on life support. (Photo credit: Provided images / family)" title="baby boy ochoa lopez_1558460083866.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Baby who was cut from murdered mother's womb opens eyes for first time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/detroit-opera-house-honors-aretha-franklin-raises-money-for-anti-bullying-program"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/20/Still0520_00001_1558401273985_7294937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Still0520_00001_1558401273985.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Detroit Opera House honors Aretha Franklin, raises money for anti-bullying program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link Featured Videos Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk-north%20oaks%20home%20invasion-052219_1558524641034.jpg_7301338_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk-north%20oaks%20home%20invasion-052219_1558524641034.jpg_7301338_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk-north%20oaks%20home%20invasion-052219_1558524641034.jpg_7301338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk-north%20oaks%20home%20invasion-052219_1558524641034.jpg_7301338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Buckets of marijuana, other drugs found after home invasion call in Royal Oak Twp</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-police-make-arrest-impound-several-atvs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk-atv%20rally%20arrest-052219_1558528882731.jpg_7301534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk-atv%20rally%20arrest-052219_1558528882731.jpg_7301534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk-atv%20rally%20arrest-052219_1558528882731.jpg_7301534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk-atv%20rally%20arrest-052219_1558528882731.jpg_7301534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk-atv%20rally%20arrest-052219_1558528882731.jpg_7301534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit police make arrest, impound several ATVs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cancer-patient-s-detroit-home-broken-into-dog-abused" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/819582DA8B304431944E47DF66ACF455_1558496292682_7300747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/819582DA8B304431944E47DF66ACF455_1558496292682_7300747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/819582DA8B304431944E47DF66ACF455_1558496292682_7300747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/819582DA8B304431944E47DF66ACF455_1558496292682_7300747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/819582DA8B304431944E47DF66ACF455_1558496292682_7300747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cancer patient's Detroit home broken into, dog abused</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/angry-parents-say-prom-dress-designer-took-money-and-never-delivered" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/prom%20dressmaker2_1558494870298.jpg_7300819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/prom%20dressmaker2_1558494870298.jpg_7300819_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/prom%20dressmaker2_1558494870298.jpg_7300819_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/prom%20dressmaker2_1558494870298.jpg_7300819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/prom%20dressmaker2_1558494870298.jpg_7300819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Angry parents say prom dress designer took money and never delivered</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/stop-the-ban-rally-at-u-m-campus-protests-abortion-restrictions-in-8-states" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Stop_the_ban_rally_at_U_M_campus_protest_0_7300135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Stop_the_ban_rally_at_U_M_campus_protest_0_7300135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Stop_the_ban_rally_at_U_M_campus_protest_0_7300135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Stop_the_ban_rally_at_U_M_campus_protest_0_7300135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 