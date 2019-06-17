< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/logo-fox-2-detroit-wjbk-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 70°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-local" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local" data-dropdown="drop-nav-local" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Local</a> <div id="drop-nav-local" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/hall-of-shame">Hall of Shame</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/let-it-rip">Let it Rip</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/whats-hot">What's Hot</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/mike-renda">The Opinions of Mike Renda</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-e-reports">FOXe Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-2-news-app">FOX 2 News App</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/at-least-2-injured-in-toronto-raptors-victory-rally-gunfire-police-say-crowd-runs-from-scene"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video%20of%20crowd%20toronto_1560805599561.jpg_7410046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="At least 2 injured in Toronto Raptors victory rally gunfire, police say; crowd runs from scene"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/at-least-2-injured-in-toronto-raptors-victory-rally-gunfire-police-say-crowd-runs-from-scene">At least 2 injured in Toronto Raptors victory rally gunfire, police say; crowd runs from scene</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/father-drowns-saving-child-who-fell-from-bridge-in-detroit-lakes-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Father drowns saving son who fell from bridge in Detroit Lakes, Minn."> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/father-drowns-saving-child-who-fell-from-bridge-in-detroit-lakes-minn">Father drowns saving son who fell from bridge in Detroit Lakes, Minn.</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-flint-water-case"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/Let_it_Rip__Flint_Water_Case_0_7403407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Let it Rip: Flint Water Case"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-flint-water-case">Let it Rip: Flint Water Case</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system">Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/at-least-2-injured-in-toronto-raptors-victory-rally-gunfire-police-say-crowd-runs-from-scene">At least 2 injured in Toronto Raptors victory rally gunfire, police say; crowd runs from scene</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/father-drowns-saving-child-who-fell-from-bridge-in-detroit-lakes-minn">Father drowns saving son who fell from bridge in Detroit Lakes, Minn.</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-flint-water-case">Let it Rip: Flint Water Case</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system">Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/video-shows-teen-dragged-in-road-rage-incident">Video shows teen dragged in road rage incident</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/ivanka-trump-jared-kushner-took-in-as-much-as-135m-last-yr">Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner took in as much as $135M last year</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <div id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather/weather-app">FOX 2 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/airport-delays">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/gas-tracker">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Stories</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/severe-thunderstorms-spawn-weak-tornado-in-western-michigan-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/20/getty-gray-clouds-052019_1558355557135_7290242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Severe thunderstorms spawn weak tornado in western Michigan"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/severe-thunderstorms-spawn-weak-tornado-in-western-michigan-1">Severe thunderstorms spawn weak tornado in western Michigan</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/01/wjbk-dearborn%20hts%20flooding2-050119_1556727090447.JPG_7205919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested">More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/snow-is-returning-to-metro-detroit-but-temper-your-frustration"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/26/GettyImages-1131126942_1556294311272_7175440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Snow is returning to Metro Detroit but temper your frustration"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/snow-is-returning-to-metro-detroit-but-temper-your-frustration">Snow is returning to Metro Detroit but temper your frustration</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/is-there-a-connection-between-the-tiger-s-opening-day-success-and-the-following-summer-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/28/Is_there_any_correlation_between_the_fol_0_6957291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Is there a connection between the Tiger's opening day success and the following summer?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/is-there-a-connection-between-the-tiger-s-opening-day-success-and-the-following-summer-">Is there a connection between the Tiger's opening day success and the following summer?</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Lab</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/severe-thunderstorms-spawn-weak-tornado-in-western-michigan-1">Severe thunderstorms spawn weak tornado in western Michigan</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested">More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/snow-is-returning-to-metro-detroit-but-temper-your-frustration">Snow is returning to Metro Detroit but temper your frustration</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/is-there-a-connection-between-the-tiger-s-opening-day-success-and-the-following-summer-">Is there a connection between the Tiger's opening day success and the following summer?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/grandmothers-prayer-closet-withstands-e4-tornado-in-alabama">Grandmother's prayer closet withstands EF4 tornado in Alabama</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/threat-of-severe-stormy-weather-thursday-evening">Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of SE Michigan until 10 p.m.</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests/fox-2-mug-contest">Mug Contest</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/cooking-school">Cooking School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/amys-angels">Amy's Angels</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/doctor-is-in">The Doctor is In</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/get-fit">Get Fit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/style-file">Style File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jill-of-all-trades">Jill of All Trades</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/tea-cocktail-profits-to-help-homeless-lgbtq-youth"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Tea_cocktail_profits_to_help_homeless_LG_0_7409099_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tea cocktail profits to help homeless LGBTQ youth"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/tea-cocktail-profits-to-help-homeless-lgbtq-youth">Tea cocktail profits to help homeless LGBTQ youth</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/detroit-singer-al-bettis-on-the-nine"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Detroit_Singer_Al_Bettis_on_The_Nine_0_7408877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Detroit Singer Al Bettis on The Nine"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/detroit-singer-al-bettis-on-the-nine">Detroit Singer Al Bettis on The Nine</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/foods-that-hydrate-with-blue-cross-blue-shield"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Foods_that_hydrate_with_Blue_Cross_Blue__0_7408251_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Foods that hydrate with Blue Cross Blue Shield"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/foods-that-hydrate-with-blue-cross-blue-shield">Foods that hydrate with Blue Cross Blue Shield</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/detroit-kennel-club-show"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Detroit_Kennel_Club_Show_0_7408249_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Detroit Kennel Club Show"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/detroit-kennel-club-show">Detroit Kennel Club Show</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">FOX 2 Mornings</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/tea-cocktail-profits-to-help-homeless-lgbtq-youth">Tea cocktail profits to help homeless LGBTQ youth</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/detroit-singer-al-bettis-on-the-nine">Detroit Singer Al Bettis on The Nine</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/foods-that-hydrate-with-blue-cross-blue-shield">Foods that hydrate with Blue Cross Blue Shield</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/detroit-kennel-club-show">Detroit Kennel Club Show</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/swing-with-bling-for-the-heat-and-warmth-fund">Swing with Bling for the Heat and Warmth Fund</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/inside-st-clair-shores-hidden-gem-travis-coffee-shop">Inside St. Clair Shores' hidden gem, Travis Coffee Shop</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/lions">Lions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/red-wings">Red Wings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/pistons">Pistons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/tigers">Tigers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/wolverines">Wolverines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/spartans">Spartans</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/worldcup">2019 World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/healthworks-sponsored-by-henry-ford-health-system">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/entertainment/fox2-tv-schedule">FOX 2 TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/job-shop">Job Shop</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">About FOX 2</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about/fox-2-staff">FOX 2 Staff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=21729253"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4690_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4690"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4690_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4690_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413145483'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_OOP_BASE_1.2"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0459_MOD-AD-WJBK_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0459_MOD-AD-WJBK_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413145483'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story413145483" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413145483" data-article-version="1.0">WATCH: Stefanski 'We can't strike out' as he talks before NBA Draft and free agency</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-413145483" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=WATCH: Stefanski 'We can't strike out' as he talks before NBA Draft and free agency&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/watch-stefanski-we-can-t-strike-out-as-he-talks-before-nba-draft-and-free-agency" data-title="WATCH: Stefanski 'We can't strike out' as he talks before NBA Draft and free agency" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/watch-stefanski-we-can-t-strike-out-as-he-talks-before-nba-draft-and-free-agency" addthis:title="WATCH: Stefanski 'We can't strike out' as he talks before NBA Draft and free agency"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413145483.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413145483");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_413145483_413143709_198501"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413145483_413143709_198501";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413143709","video":"575287","title":"Stefanski%20%27We%20can%27t%20strike%20out%27%20as%20he%20talks%20before%20NBA%20Draft%20and%20free%20agency","caption":"Pistons%27%20Senior%20Adviser%20Ed%20Stefanski%20spoke%20to%20the%20media%20on%20Monday%20as%20they%20prepare%20for%20the%20NBA%20Draft%20on%20Thursday%20and%20then%20free%20agency.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F17%2FStefanski__We_can_t_strike_out__as_he_ta_0_7408885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F17%2FStefanski__We_can_t_strike_out__as_he_talks_befo_575287_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655405095%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DVseUu8uKCdrfHM2t8Qf9lZl4adI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fsports%2Fwatch-stefanski-we-can-t-strike-out-as-he-talks-before-nba-draft-and-free-agency"}},"createDate":"Jun 17 2019 02:44PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413145483_413143709_198501",video:"575287",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Stefanski__We_can_t_strike_out__as_he_ta_0_7408885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Pistons%2527%2520Senior%2520Adviser%2520Ed%2520Stefanski%2520spoke%2520to%2520the%2520media%2520on%2520Monday%2520as%2520they%2520prepare%2520for%2520the%2520NBA%2520Draft%2520on%2520Thursday%2520and%2520then%2520free%2520agency.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/17/Stefanski__We_can_t_strike_out__as_he_talks_befo_575287_1800.mp4?Expires=1655405095&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=VseUu8uKCdrfHM2t8Qf9lZl4adI",eventLabel:"Stefanski%20%27We%20can%27t%20strike%20out%27%20as%20he%20talks%20before%20NBA%20Draft%20and%20free%20agency-413143709",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fsports%2Fwatch-stefanski-we-can-t-strike-out-as-he-talks-before-nba-draft-and-free-agency"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 02:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-413145483"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 02:44PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-413145483" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413145483-413143394"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Stefanski__We_can_t_strike_out__as_he_ta_0_7408885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Stefanski__We_can_t_strike_out__as_he_ta_0_7408885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Stefanski__We_can_t_strike_out__as_he_ta_0_7408885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Stefanski__We_can_t_strike_out__as_he_ta_0_7408885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Stefanski__We_can_t_strike_out__as_he_ta_0_7408885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413145483-413143394" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Stefanski__We_can_t_strike_out__as_he_ta_0_7408885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Stefanski__We_can_t_strike_out__as_he_ta_0_7408885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Stefanski__We_can_t_strike_out__as_he_ta_0_7408885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Stefanski__We_can_t_strike_out__as_he_ta_0_7408885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Stefanski__We_can_t_strike_out__as_he_ta_0_7408885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413145483" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2 DETROIT)</strong> - Pistons' Senior Adviser Ed Stefanski spoke to the media on Monday as they prepare for the NBA Draft on Thursday and upcoming free agency. He also touched on the future of Andre Drummond, Blake Griffin and much more. Here were some highlights:</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ed Stefanski says there are various guys in the Pistons reach in the upcoming draft. <a href="https://t.co/YCfiDlO26d">pic.twitter.com/YCfiDlO26d</a></p> — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) <a href="https://twitter.com/HammerFox2/status/1140673956833312768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 17, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ed Stefanski on draft and free agency: <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span>We can't strike out...we gotta make nice little moves that help us.<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span></p> — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) <a href="https://twitter.com/HammerFox2/status/1140676060935311360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 17, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Stefanski says he hopes the team will have the draft board set by Wednesday night.</p> — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) <a href="https://twitter.com/HammerFox2/status/1140674119282888704?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 17, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Stefanski said he talked to Blake Griffin a couple of weeks ago and that he's lifting and said he <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span>Feels great!<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span></p> — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) <a href="https://twitter.com/HammerFox2/status/1140677007585529856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 17, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Stefanski keeps going back to <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span>Adding depth<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span> as the main objective for building this team. While they continue to build around Griffin, Drummond, and Jackson.</p> — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) <a href="https://twitter.com/HammerFox2/status/1140677431755509761?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 17, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Stefanski believes Drummond still has another level to reach: I don't think Andre has been in the gym over the past few off seasons as much as he is now. <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span>He's pumped up.<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span></p> — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) <a href="https://twitter.com/HammerFox2/status/1140679572599508995?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 17, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Stefanski on strategy in free agency: Do you want to be aggressive early without a lot of money, or do you stay patient and hope someone falls through the cracks late.</p> — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) <a href="https://twitter.com/HammerFox2/status/1140677993494396928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 17, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Watch the full press conference above and follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Pistons news.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story413145483 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story413145483 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-413145483",i="relatedHeadlines-413145483",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5038_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5038"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5038_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5038_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413145483'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k351NYg1iPHw_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k351NYg1iPHw"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2161_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2161"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66080" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/us-soccer-star-carli-lloyd-sent-message-to-critics-with-golf-clap-celebration" title="US soccer star Carli Lloyd sent message to critics with golf-clap celebration" data-articleId="413193160" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/U_S__FIFA_Women_s_World_Cup_roster_annou_0_7211669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/U_S__FIFA_Women_s_World_Cup_roster_annou_0_7211669_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/U_S__FIFA_Women_s_World_Cup_roster_annou_0_7211669_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/U_S__FIFA_Women_s_World_Cup_roster_annou_0_7211669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/U_S__FIFA_Women_s_World_Cup_roster_annou_0_7211669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US soccer star Carli Lloyd sent message to critics with golf-clap celebration</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 10:00AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX NEWS — Carli Lloyd knocked in the first of her two goals to help the U.S. defeat Chile on Sunday and after the first one, she celebrated with a resounding golf clap.</p><p>The clap was meant to be a message to critics who complained the team was overdoing it with the celebrations during its historic 13-0 defeat of Thailand just days prior.</p><p>“I can't take credit for it. I'm not sure if Lindsey is taking credit for it,” Lloyd said after the 3-0 win over Chile. “She had told me if we score, that's what we're going to do so I just went along with it after I did my little celebration. But it was fun. I think it made a statement on the sideline there. It was cool.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/sportsworks-dan-miller-bob-wojnowski-will-burchfield-1" title="SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski & Will Burchfield" data-articleId="413029484" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7404237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7404237_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7404237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7404237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/SportsWorks__Miller__Wojnowski___Burchfi_0_7404237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Will Burchfield on the roundtable as they talked Tigers, NBA, Pistons, U.S.Open, Killer's Fifth Avenue Bash, World Cup and more." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski & Will Burchfield</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 01:42AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 01:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Will Burchfield on the roundtable as they talked Tigers continue to struggle and how it's getting worse. The guys debated how young guys aren't taking advantage of the injuries. They also discussed the Nicholas Castellanos saga and what the future will hold for him.</p><p>Next on the rundown is the NBA offseason and what trades or moves might occur with the draft happening Thursday. The crew also talked about what the plan is with the Pistons and what they might do in the draft.</p><p>Gary Woodland winning the U.S. Open was next up and the lack of nerves by Woodland. The boys also talked about what a great story it was.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/the-latest-woods-starts-slow-again-happy-birthday-to-phil" title="WATCH: Woodland captures US Open title for first major" data-articleId="412978120" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1156361384_1560736301715_7403791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1156361384_1560736301715_7403791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1156361384_1560736301715_7403791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1156361384_1560736301715_7403791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1156361384_1560736301715_7403791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 16: Gary Woodland of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 16, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WATCH: Woodland captures US Open title for first major</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 04:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 10:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gary Woodland denied Brooks Koepka's bold bid at history with two clutch shots and made U.S. Open memories of his own, starting with that silver trophy in his hands at Pebble Beach.</p><p>Woodland finished in style Sunday. He holed a 30-foot birdie putt for a 2-under 69, giving him the lowest 72-hole score in six U.S. Opens at Pebble Beach and a three-shot victory over Koepka, who was going for a third straight U.S. Open.</p><p>Koepka had to settle for a footnote in history as the first player with all four rounds in the 60s at the U.S Open without winning. But he made Woodland earn every bit of his first major championship.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/at-least-2-injured-in-toronto-raptors-victory-rally-gunfire-police-say-crowd-runs-from-scene"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video%20of%20crowd%20toronto_1560805599561.jpg_7410046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Videos from the scene showed many in the crowd running near the Toronto Raptors' victory rally and parade. (Photo credit: @TimLeMule / Twitter)" title="Video of crowd toronto_1560805599561.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>At least 2 injured in Toronto Raptors victory rally gunfire, police say; crowd runs from scene</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/father-drowns-saving-child-who-fell-from-bridge-in-detroit-lakes-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="water wake generic-409162"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Father drowns saving son who fell from bridge in Detroit Lakes, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-flint-water-case"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/Let_it_Rip__Flint_Water_Case_0_7403407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Let_it_Rip__Flint_Water_Case_0_20190616143457"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Let it Rip: Flint Water Case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Target-409162.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_ONE_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4191_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4191_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413145483'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3521"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6404_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6404"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/substance-abuse-campaign-to-use-first-responders-or-real-heroes-on-billboards" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Substance_abuse_campaign_to_use_first_re_0_7409789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Substance_abuse_campaign_to_use_first_re_0_7409789_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Substance_abuse_campaign_to_use_first_re_0_7409789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Substance_abuse_campaign_to_use_first_re_0_7409789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Substance_abuse_campaign_to_use_first_re_0_7409789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Substance abuse campaign to use first responders or 'real heroes' on billboards</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/whitmer-increasing-gas-tax-will-allow-money-to-go-back-to-schools" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Whitmer__Gas_tax_for_infrastructure__pot_0_7409786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Whitmer__Gas_tax_for_infrastructure__pot_0_7409786_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Whitmer__Gas_tax_for_infrastructure__pot_0_7409786_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Whitmer__Gas_tax_for_infrastructure__pot_0_7409786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Whitmer__Gas_tax_for_infrastructure__pot_0_7409786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Whitmer: Increasing gas tax will allow money to go back to schools</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-look-for-man-who-watched-woman-from-under-bathroom-stall" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Police_look_for_man_who_watched_woman_fr_0_7409776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Police_look_for_man_who_watched_woman_fr_0_7409776_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Police_look_for_man_who_watched_woman_fr_0_7409776_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Police_look_for_man_who_watched_woman_fr_0_7409776_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Police_look_for_man_who_watched_woman_fr_0_7409776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ferndale cops look for man who watched woman under bathroom stall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/driver-throws-cocaine-out-of-car-flees-cops-until-getting-stuck-in-mud" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/222_1560802364028_7409470_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/222_1560802364028_7409470_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/222_1560802364028_7409470_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/222_1560802364028_7409470_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/222_1560802364028_7409470_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Driver ditches cocaine mid chase, gets stuck in mud, arrested after run through woods</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/michigan-state-police-find-loaded-gun-in-diaper-bag-during-traffic-stop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk-loaded%20gun%20in%20diaper%20bag-061719_1560798767548.jpg_7408300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk-loaded%20gun%20in%20diaper%20bag-061719_1560798767548.jpg_7408300_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk-loaded%20gun%20in%20diaper%20bag-061719_1560798767548.jpg_7408300_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk-loaded%20gun%20in%20diaper%20bag-061719_1560798767548.jpg_7408300_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/wjbk-loaded%20gun%20in%20diaper%20bag-061719_1560798767548.jpg_7408300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Michigan State Police find loaded gun in diaper bag during traffic stop</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413145483'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6303_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6303"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WJBK-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-bottom').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413145483');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-bottom').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413145483'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local">Local</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/hall-of-shame">Hall of Shame</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/let-it-rip">Let it Rip</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/chapter-10">Chapter 10</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/detroitsmostwanted">Detroit's Most Wanted</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-e-reports">FOXe Reports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/airport-delays">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/gas-tracker">Gas Tracker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-2-weather-app">FOX 2 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings">Mornings</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/amys-angels">Amy's Angels</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/style-file">Style File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/tech-talk">Tech Talk</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/get-fit">Get Fit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/kids-health-safety">Kids Health & Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/doctor-is-in">The Doctor is In</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/weekend">Weekend</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/lions">Lions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/red-wings">Red Wings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/pistons">Pistons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/tigers">Tigers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/wolverines">Wolverines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/spartans">Spartans</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community/cmnh-heroes">CMNH Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community-calendar">Community Calendar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/givingguide">Giving Guide</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/healthworks-sponsored-by-henry-ford-health-system">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/money">Money Saver</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/job-shop">Job Shop</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/WJBKFox2Detroit"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX2News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="wjbkwebteam@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox2detroit/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX2Detroit/"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 2 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-2-detroit/id364726223" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwjbk" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 2 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-2-weather/id598952153" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjbk.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jobs-at-fox-2-detroit">FOX 2 Jobs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/terms-of-service1">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wjbk">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wjbk/equal-employment-opportunity-records/additional-documents/eeo-public-file-reports/f689363c-a368-971f-eac7-0e6551c1065c/">EEOC Public File</a></li> </ul> </div> <p class="copyright">© Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</p> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k351NYg1iPHw_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_k351NYg1iPHw",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_k351NYg1iPHw\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fwatch-stefanski-we-can-t-strike-out-as-he-talks-before-nba-draft-and-free-agency"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5038_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5038",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5038\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fwatch-stefanski-we-can-t-strike-out-as-he-talks-before-nba-draft-and-free-agency"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0724",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0724\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fwatch-stefanski-we-can-t-strike-out-as-he-talks-before-nba-draft-and-free-agency"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2161_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2161",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2161\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fwatch-stefanski-we-can-t-strike-out-as-he-talks-before-nba-draft-and-free-agency"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6404_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6404",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6404\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fwatch-stefanski-we-can-t-strike-out-as-he-talks-before-nba-draft-and-free-agency"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4191",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4191\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fwatch-stefanski-we-can-t-strike-out-as-he-talks-before-nba-draft-and-free-agency"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6303_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6303",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6303\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fwatch-stefanski-we-can-t-strike-out-as-he-talks-before-nba-draft-and-free-agency"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8240",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8240\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fwatch-stefanski-we-can-t-strike-out-as-he-talks-before-nba-draft-and-free-agency"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3521",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3521\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fwatch-stefanski-we-can-t-strike-out-as-he-talks-before-nba-draft-and-free-agency"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fwatch-stefanski-we-can-t-strike-out-as-he-talks-before-nba-draft-and-free-agency\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dwatch-stefanski-we-can-t-strike-out-as-he-talks-before-nba-draft-and-free-agency\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4690_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4690",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4690\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fwatch-stefanski-we-can-t-strike-out-as-he-talks-before-nba-draft-and-free-agency"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fwatch-stefanski-we-can-t-strike-out-as-he-talks-before-nba-draft-and-free-agency"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0459_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0459",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0459\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fwatch-stefanski-we-can-t-strike-out-as-he-talks-before-nba-draft-and-free-agency"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1560488966000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"2 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43960);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>