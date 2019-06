- Pistons' Senior Adviser Ed Stefanski spoke to the media on Monday as they prepare for the NBA Draft on Thursday and upcoming free agency. He also touched on the future of Andre Drummond, Blake Griffin and much more. Here were some highlights:

Ed Stefanski says there are various guys in the Pistons reach in the upcoming draft. pic.twitter.com/YCfiDlO26d — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 17, 2019

Ed Stefanski on draft and free agency: "We can't strike out...we gotta make nice little moves that help us." — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 17, 2019

Stefanski says he hopes the team will have the draft board set by Wednesday night. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 17, 2019

Stefanski said he talked to Blake Griffin a couple of weeks ago and that he's lifting and said he "Feels great!" — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 17, 2019

Stefanski keeps going back to "Adding depth" as the main objective for building this team. While they continue to build around Griffin, Drummond, and Jackson. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 17, 2019

Stefanski believes Drummond still has another level to reach: I don't think Andre has been in the gym over the past few off seasons as much as he is now. "He's pumped up." — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 17, 2019

Stefanski on strategy in free agency: Do you want to be aggressive early without a lot of money, or do you stay patient and hope someone falls through the cracks late. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 17, 2019

Watch the full press conference above