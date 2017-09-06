WATCH: Tate on punt returning 'I'm happy to do it' plus Caldwell & more from Wednesday

Posted: Sep 06 2017 01:11PM EDT

Video Posted: Sep 06 2017 01:10PM EDT

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WJBK) - The Detroit Lions held practice Wednesday as they continue to prepare for their week one opener on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.  Matthew Stafford spoke before practice and here were some highlights:

One interesting tidbit during open locker room was Golden Tate talking about the possibility of punt returning on Sunday.

Jim Caldwell also spoke before practice on Tate and other subjects.

The Lions announced early Wednesday they have released tight-end Cole Wick from the practice squad, placed wide receiver Dontez Ford on practice squad-injured and signed tight-end Hakeem Valles & wide receiver Noel Thomas to the practice squad.

