WATCH: Wood announces on FOX 2 newest Pride of the Lions

- Detroit Lions President Rod Wood announced during the FOX 2 pregame show that legends Herman Moore, Roger Brown & Alex Karras will join Pride of the Lions and have their names permanently above Ford Field.

Moore played 145 games as wide receiver for the Lions and retired leading the franchise in receptions, yards and touchdowns. He is now second in franchise history in all those categories.

The 12-year veteran Karras played defensive tackle for the Lions from 1958-1970 and was named to the 1960s All-Decade Tearm from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Defensive tackle Roger Brown was with the Lions for seven seasons from 1960-1966 and was a five-time pro bowler

The ceremony will be held October 28th at halftime as the Lions host the Seattle Seahawks.

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Lions news.