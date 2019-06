- Red Wings' General Manager Steve Yzerman spoke to the media on Wednesday as they prepare for the NHL Draft next Friday.

"I think so," Yzerman said laughing when asked if he was prepared for the next few weeks with free agency approaching as well.

Yzerman did talk about their draft philosophy.

"Our philosophy is we need the best player available."

The new Red Wings General Manager also talked about possible trades, Ken Holland leaving, rebuilding, free agency, roster depth, getting things in order and much more

Watch the press conference here and follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Red Wings news.