The United States is going for back-to-back titles in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The U.S. won its third Women’s World Cup in 2015 when the tournament was in Canada. This year, the competition takes place in France and all games will be shown on either FOX or FS1. You can also stream all 52 matches on the FOX Sports App. The tournament begins June 7 and concludes with the final on July 7.

U.S. Women’s National Team Group Stage matches

Tuesday, June 11

United States vs. Thailand, 3 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday, June 16

United States vs. Chile, Noon ET, FOX

Thursday, June 20

United States vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. ET, FOX

FULL SCHEDULE: 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Friday, June 7

France vs. South Korea, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Saturday, June 8

Germany vs. China, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

Spain vs. South Africa, Noon ET, FOX

Norway vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday, June 9

Australia vs. Italy, 7 a.m. ET, FS1

Brazil vs. Jamaica, 9:30 a.m. ET, FS1

England vs. Scotland, Noon ET, FOX

Monday, June 10

Argentina vs. Japan, Noon ET, FS1

Canada vs. Cameroon, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Tuesday, June 11

New Zealand vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. ET

Chile vs. Sweden, Noon ET, FS1

United States vs. Thailand, 3 p.m. ET, FOX

Wednesday, June 12

Nigeria vs. South Korea, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

Germany vs. Spain, Noon ET, FOX

France vs. Norway, 3 p.m. ET, FOX

Thursday, June 13

Australia vs. Brazil, Noon ET, FOX

South Africa vs. China, 3 p.m. ET, FOX

Friday, June 14

Japan vs. Scotland, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

Jamaica vs. Italy, Noon ET, FOX

England vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET, FOX

Saturday, June 15

Netherlands vs. Cameroon, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

Canada vs. New Zealand, 3 p.m. ET, FS2

Sunday, June 16

Sweden vs. Thailand, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

United States vs. Chile, Noon ET, FOX

Monday, June 17

South Africa vs. Germany, Noon ET, FOX

China vs. Spain, Noon ET, FS1

Nigeria vs. France, 3 p.m. ET, FOX

South Korea vs. Norway, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Tuesday, June 18

Italy vs. Brazil, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Jamaica vs. Australia, 3 p.m. ET, FS2

Wednesday, June 19

Japan vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET, FS2

Thursday, June 20

Netherlands vs. Canada, Noon ET, FOX

Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Noon ET, FS1

United States vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. ET, FOX

Thailand vs. Chile, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Round of 16

Saturday, June 22

TBD vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday, June 23

TBD vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FOX

Monday, June 24

TBD vs. TBD, Noon ET, FS1

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Tuesday, June 25

TBD vs. TBD, Noon ET, FS1

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FOX

Friday, June 28

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FOX

Saturday, June 29

TBD vs. TBD, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 2

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FOX

Wednesday, July 3

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Third-place game

Saturday, July 6

TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, FOX

Final

Sunday, July 7

TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, FOX