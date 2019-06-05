< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch on FOX, FS1 and FOX Sports App addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/world-cup/2019-fifa-womens-world-cup-schedule-how-to-watch-on-fox-fs1-and-fox-sports-app" addthis:title="2019 FIFA Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch on FOX, FS1 and FOX Sports App"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410962119.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410962119");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410962119-410961385"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410962119-410961385" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> Posted Jun 05 2019 01:36PM EDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 01:42PM EDT The U.S. won its third Women’s World Cup in 2015 when the tournament was in Canada. This year, the competition takes place in France and all games will be shown on either FOX or FS1. You can also stream all 52 matches on the <a href="https://foxsports.onelink.me/SY6x/679cbdcd">FOX Sports App</a>. The tournament begins June 7 and concludes with the final on July 7.</p><p> </p><p><strong>U.S. Women’s National Team Group Stage matches</strong></p><p><em>Tuesday, June 11</em></p><p>United States vs. Thailand, 3 p.m. ET, FOX</p><p><em>Sunday, June 16</em></p><p>United States vs. Chile, Noon ET, FOX</p><p><em>Thursday, June 20</em></p><p>United States vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. ET, FOX</p><p> </p><p><strong>FULL SCHEDULE: 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup</strong></p><p><em>Friday, June 7 </em></p><p>France vs. South Korea, 3 p.m. ET, FS1</p><p> </p><p><em>Saturday, June 8 </em></p><p>Germany vs. China, 9 a.m. ET, FS1</p><p>Spain vs. South Africa, Noon ET, FOX</p><p>Norway vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m. ET, FOX</p><p> </p><p><em>Sunday, June 9</em></p><p>Australia vs. Italy, 7 a.m. ET, FS1</p><p>Brazil vs. Jamaica, 9:30 a.m. ET, FS1</p><p>England vs. Scotland, Noon ET, FOX</p><p> </p><p><em>Monday, June 10</em></p><p>Argentina vs. Japan, Noon ET, FS1</p><p>Canada vs. Cameroon, 3 p.m. ET, FS1</p><p> </p><p><em>Tuesday, June 11</em></p><p>New Zealand vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. ET</p><p>Chile vs. Sweden, Noon ET, FS1</p><p>United States vs. Thailand, 3 p.m. ET, FOX</p><p> </p><p><em>Wednesday, June 12 </em></p><p>Nigeria vs. South Korea, 9 a.m. ET, FS1</p><p>Germany vs. Spain, Noon ET, FOX</p><p>France vs. Norway, 3 p.m. ET, FOX</p><p> </p><p><em>Thursday, June 13</em></p><p>Australia vs. Brazil, Noon ET, FOX</p><p>South Africa vs. China, 3 p.m. ET, FOX</p><p> </p><p><em>Friday, June 14</em></p><p>Japan vs. Scotland, 9 a.m. ET, FS1</p><p>Jamaica vs. Italy, Noon ET, FOX</p><p>England vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET, FOX</p><p> </p><p><em>Saturday, June 15</em></p><p>Netherlands vs. Cameroon, 9 a.m. ET, FS1</p><p>Canada vs. New Zealand, 3 p.m. ET, FS2</p><p> </p><p><em>Sunday, June 16</em></p><p>Sweden vs. Thailand, 9 a.m. ET, FS1</p><p>United States vs. Chile, Noon ET, FOX</p><p> </p><p><em>Monday, June 17</em></p><p>South Africa vs. Germany, Noon ET, FOX</p><p>China vs. Spain, Noon ET, FS1</p><p>Nigeria vs. France, 3 p.m. ET, FOX</p><p>South Korea vs. Norway, 3 p.m. ET, FS1</p><p> </p><p><em>Tuesday, June 18</em></p><p>Italy vs. Brazil, 3 p.m. ET, FS1</p><p>Jamaica vs. Australia, 3 p.m. ET, FS2</p><p> </p><p><em>Wednesday, June 19</em></p><p>Japan vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, FS1</p><p>Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET, FS2</p><p> </p><p><em>Thursday, June 20</em></p><p>Netherlands vs. Canada, Noon ET, FOX</p><p>Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Noon ET, FS1</p><p>United States vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. ET, FOX</p><p>Thailand vs. Chile, 3 p.m. ET, FS1</p><p> </p><p><strong>Round of 16</strong></p><p><em>Saturday, June 22</em></p><p>TBD vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1</p><p>TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FOX</p><p> </p><p><em>Sunday, June 23</em></p><p>TBD vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1</p><p>TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FOX</p><p> </p><p><em>Monday, June 24</em></p><p>TBD vs. TBD, Noon ET, FS1</p><p>TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1</p><p> </p><p><em>Tuesday, June 25</em></p><p>TBD vs. TBD, Noon ET, FS1</p><p>TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1</p><p> </p><p><strong>Quarterfinals</strong></p><p><em>Thursday, June 27</em></p><p>TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FOX</p><p> </p><p><em>Friday, June 28</em></p><p>TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FOX</p><p> </p><p><em>Saturday, June 29</em></p><p>TBD vs. TBD, 9 a.m. ET, FS1</p><p>TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1</p><p> </p><p><strong>Semifinals</strong></p><p><em>Tuesday, July 2</em></p><p>TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FOX</p><p> </p><p><em>Wednesday, July 3</em></p><p>TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1</p><p> </p><p><strong>Third-place game</strong></p><p><em>Saturday, July 6</em></p><p>TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, FOX</p><p> </p><p><strong>Final</strong></p><p><em>Sunday, July 7</em></p><p>TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, FOX</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 