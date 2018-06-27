5 times World Cup fans showed us it's more than just a game

- It's called the beautiful game for a reason.

And that doesn't just apply to the moves on the pitch. As the 2018 FIFA World Cup unfolds, heartwarming moments and gestures from fans across the globe show us what this tournament is all about.

1. Need a lift?

This moving photo has been shared thousands of times around the globe as it reminds us that compassion knows no team. It shows Colombian and Mexican fans lifting an Egyptian fan in a wheelchair in the fan zone of the FIFA fan fest so he can watch his team play, beautifully capturing the spirit of the World Cup.

2. Class act

Instead of immediately taking off to celebrate a historic win against Poland on June 19, Senegal fans stuck around Otkritie Arena to clean up their section of the stadium.

These fans not only stole the Internet's hearts for their animated spirit and impressive costumes, but also this class act. It was a simple gesture, but clearly one that struck a chord.

#TyCSportsMundial Senegal consiguió un triunfo histórico. Pero sus hinchas en lugar de festejar a minutos de terminado el partido, se encargan de limpiar su sector antes de retirarse. #RESPECT. pic.twitter.com/RiKovpfmoT — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) June 19, 2018

Any they weren't the only ones:

Japan made history as 1st Asian team to defeat a S. American team in #WorldCup. But what happened after is just as impressive. A friend sent me this video of Japanese fans cleaning the stadium after the game. They actually brought the blue trash bags with them. Class act. #COLJAP pic.twitter.com/uPL7XyxD8g — J.R. (@JRHDZV) June 19, 2018

3. Lean On Me

One young Poland fan was having a tough time after Poland was eliminated from the World Cup on Sunday. But fans from the opposing Colombia were kind, trying to cheer him up with comforting pats and head rubs.



Wee man was in tears after Poland getting eliminated from the World Cup. The Colombian fans were absolutely fantastic with him after the game - easily the best group of supporters I've ever sat with. Amazing support 👏🏼🇨🇴🇵🇱 #monpolska #fifaworldcup #colombia pic.twitter.com/r1s6JYYWLJ — Iain Meiklejohn (@meiklejohn21) June 24, 2018

Not to worry, he posted this follow up of the little guy the next morning:

He’s feeling a bit better this morning 😃🇨🇴🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/p0wgt4eWFX — Iain Meiklejohn (@meiklejohn21) June 25, 2018

4. Bless you

Martha Gonzalez and her family were preparing to support Mexico in a match against Germany when she was so moved by the country's national anthem she gave the team a blessing with her hand held up to the TV, she writes.

The video was posted by the granddaughter, who says she has no doubt her grandmother is the reason Mexico won.

I'm 100% convinced my grandma was the reason Mexico won pic.twitter.com/9jBRF5wFPE — paola (@paola__janet) June 17, 2018

Now called the "La Abuelita de Mexico" or the "Granny of Mexico," you can learn more about her on her new website abuelitademexico.com.

5. School's Out

Unbridled joy from a group of schoolkids in Uruguay celebrating the team's late goal -- a header from Jose Gimenez -- against Egypt. The group erupted, the ecstatic chaos spilling out into the playground as kids rejoiced in the win.