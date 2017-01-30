2-4 inches of snow expected in metro Detroit area Monday,Tuesday

Until this past weekend it had been roughly 3 weeks since we've had snow on the ground. Considering it's late January, that's insane! But, starting tonight that all changes.

Our first real snow maker in a while arrives Monday night at about 9PM. The system is gathering strength out west, and after it travels over Lake Michigan it will have enough moisture to bring us "shovel-able" snow (or "snow blower-able snow" if that's more your thing.)

So how much snow are we talking? We're looking at between two and four inches of snow for most of the Detroit Metro area.

Two to four inches isn't a blizzard - and it's not even close - but, this will be a slow moving system and it will make Tuesday morning's commute a mess. Plan on extra time to get into work or where ever you need to go.

Will school be closed? Check our school closing list by clicking here.

We'll see our first bit of snow starting around 9 o'clock Monday night. This system will then slowly creep its way over Detroit and won't move out until Tuesday at 11 a.m. That's a ten hour time frame when snow will be falling.

By the end, it looks like areas south will see the most snow with almost 4 and a half inches expected to fall in Ann Arbor and Monroe. Detroit will see about three inches while parts north, including Pontiac, Lapeer, and Port Huron, will all see about two inches or less.

The event will be another longer duration event which will impact southern counties like Monroe, Wayne, Washtenaw and Lenawee more than northern ones like Macomb, Genesee and St. Clair.

There's also a good chance the snow will be of the "wet and heavy" variety, so take breaks shoveling if you need to!

