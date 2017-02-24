Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in southeast Michigan

- The National Weather Service has issued a A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe and Washtenaw counties. Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties are under the warning until 4:30 p.m. The warning in Monroe and Washtenaw counties expire at 3:45 p.m.

Earlier in the afternoon, a warning was also issued in Lenawee County, which expired at 3:15 p.m.

The warm temperatures mixing with a coldfront that's moving in brings the threat of severe weather Friday night. The mixing of the cold and warm air will create enough instability to possibly cause isolated tornadoes; large hail; gusty winds over 50 mph; and lightning and thunder.

