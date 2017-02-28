Warmest February ever? Derek Kevra argues yes!

- This February has been quite incredible around here. Sure, we've felt the warmth on the nice days, but would you believe me if I told you that I could make the argument that this February was in fact the mildest one of all time? Stick with me here...

Officially, history will remember this as the second warmest February ever. Our average temperature (high + low divided by 2) is 37.6 degrees -- which is almost 10 degrees above average!

We were still a little way off from the all-time record of 39.5 degrees from 1882. However, I think I can make an argument that this year was, in fact, more remarkable. Here's why: we set twice as many daily temperature records than the next closest month! February 2017 had a daily record on the 7th, 18th, 19th, 22nd, 23rd and 24th. Six records in one month!

February 2016 had 3 (which is also interesting) while February 1999 and 1976 had 2. Six in one month is certainly historic.

Of course, it doesn't change the fact that we are still sitting at #2 on the list, but here's where it gets really interesting.

1882 (the #1 warmest February) doesn't have ANY daily records, which implies the month had sustained warmth but no true temperature spikes. This year we not only saw 5 days with a high temperature over 65 degrees, we also had one 70 degree day mixed in, which is the warmest we've EVER been in February. These incredibly warm days are, in my opinion, more amazing than simply a continued stretch of above-average temps.

Does all this mean we are done with the cold and snow? Heck no! The first few weeks of March appear to bring us the cold air that February couldn't. So hold on ... we aren't done yet.