Windy Wednesday: High Wind Warning issued for SE Michigan

The FOX 2 Weather Authority Team says wind gusts could be as strong as 50 or 60 miles per hour during that period. West winds will increase in strength over southeast Michigan during the late morning hours.

The NWS says that a long duration of sustained winds of 30 to 35 mph are anticipated throughout the afternoon hours with potential exists for wind gusts of 50 mph or greater during the late morning and afternoon hours. The strong west winds are expected to diminish rapidly after 6.

Possible impacts could be power outages possible, downed limbs and power lines and possible tough driving conditions for high profile vehicles. Expect loose objects to also be blown around.

If you are at work and want to check if a power outage is affecting your neighborhood, you can check DTE's Power Outage map here.

Counties included in the warning are Bay; Genesee; Huron; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Oakland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Tuscola; Washtenaw; and Wayne.

