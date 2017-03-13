Winter Weather Advisory issued for metro area; 2 to 4 inches of snow expected Weather Winter Weather Advisory issued for metro area; 2 to 4" of snow expected All of the metro Detroit area is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory.

- All of the metro Detroit area is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory.

The Advisory went into effect at 7 a.m. and will remain in effect until 11 p.m. this evening. Expect a light snow to fall through the day and into the evening hours, with 2 to 4 inches being expected.

Counties included in the Winter Weather Advisory are Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Monroe; Oakland; Washtenaw; and Wayne.

Temps are in the mid 20s Monday morning, but feel like they're in the teens. High temps will make it to the upper 20s and the cool air will stick around for most of the week. We could see some lingering snow showers on Tuesday, too.

Expect low visibility on your drive this morning, along with slippery conditions. With the cold temperatures, the evening commute is also expected to be impacted. To check for accidents on your route, visit our traffic page at www.fox2detroit.com/traffic.

Watch weather and traffic updates on the 2s at www.fox2detroit.com/live.

Some schools are closed this Monday morning, but are mostly due still to power outages from last week's wind storm. You can check our school closings list here.