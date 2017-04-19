Statewide Tornado Drill today at 1 p.m.

- The Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division says outdoor warning sirens may be heard around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, when the 2017 Statewide Tornado Drill will be taking place.

Gov. Rick Snyder has proclaimed Michigan's Severe Weather Awareness Week from April 16-22. The statewide tornado drill is a part of a seasonal effort to encourage Michigan residents to take action to prepare and practice emergency plans.

In Michigan, outdoor warning sirens are independently controlled by local officials in townships, villages, cities and counties, varying by community. Many communities have different plans, procedures, and requirements for sounding sirens. This may prevent some communities from activating their sirens during the tornado drill.

Michigan residents participating in the statewide tornado drill will observe or hear alerts on NOAA Weather Radios and participating TV and radio stations. To learn how local alerts are administrated in your community and if your community is participating, contact your local emergency management agency.

For more information about tornadoes and other severe weather, go to www.michigan.gov/miready and the MSP/EMHSD on Twitter at @MichEMHS.