Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon with high winds, hail and threat of tornado

- A stormy Thursday! Rounds of showers and storms will pelt southeast Michigan today, the first rolling through this morning.

You can expect heavy rain, lightning and perhaps some small hail with the batch this morning - but this afternoon and evening is when our prospects for severe storms increase.

The afternoon storms could possibly bring 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail. While a tornado is far from a sure bet, with today's atmospheric setup one can't be ruled out. Stay with FOX 2 for updates on any weather watches or warnings that may be issued throughout the day.

Meanwhile, temps will be mild today in the 60s and 70s. The storms will linger into the evening, bringing about the cooler temperatures. Friday will see temps in the 50s. This weekend will stay dry with temps near the 60s.

