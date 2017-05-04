2 to 4 inches of rain possible in Metro Detroit over next 48 hours

- Over the next 48 hours, parts of southeast Michigan could see between 2 and 4 inches of rain as a massive system moves its way over the Detroit area.

The rain started Thursday morning around 7. Hope you have an umbrella, boots, and a canoe (joking, kinda) ready because by the time this system moves out of Metro Detroit, we may see up to four inches of rain.

The system is moving in from the Ohio River Valley and will move directly over southeast Michigan. It won't end until Friday afternoon - and even then, storms are still possible.

For those reasons, a flood watch is in effect until 8 pm Friday.

Depending on where you live, between two inches of rain and four inches of rain is possible. The heavier rain looks to be targeted south of the Metro Detroit area but at least one model is projecting 3.59 inches of rain in Detroit by the time we hit midnight Saturday morning.

Monroe and areas along the Ohio border close to Lake Erie will likely see the highest concentration of rain with the system, according to the FOX 2 Weather Authority.

Not only will it be wet, it's going to be chilly too. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 40s, the weekend will be in the 50s, and we'll finally get back to the 60s by next week.

Good news? Sunday will at least be dry!

