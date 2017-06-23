47,000 still without power after Thursday night storms

- Thousands of people still are without power Friday morning after storms rolled through the area the night before. As of 5 a.m., DTE Energy says 47,000 customers are still without power.

The storm impacted a total of more than 69,000 customers. Outages are concentrated in Monroe, Washtenaw and southern Wayne counties. You can check out the DTE power outage map here.

Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus did lose power around 4 a.m. Friday. The power was restored in under an hour. Many early-morning travelers experienced long lines due to the outage.

The FOX 2 Weather Authority team says to expect lingering rain and some possible storms Friday throughout the morning. Things will begin to dry up around noon.

Remember to never drive over or touch a downed power line. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside until help arrives.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.